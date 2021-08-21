A tiny wedding and a baby girl: Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz's ultra private relationship.

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are notoriously private.

They've attended only a handful of events together, rarely discuss their relationship during interviews, and still haven't shared the name of their almost two-year-old daughter publicly. And by the sounds of it, it works perfectly for them.

"Daniel and I are really similar," Weisz told The New York Times. "We’re just really crap at talking about our private lives."

According to Metro, the couple first met in college and were friends for years, but it wasn't until they starred in the 2011 psychological thriller, Dream House, together, that they started dating.

Before their relationship began, Weisz, 51, had said she wasn't keen on the idea of marriage. But the 007 actor, 53, quickly changed her mind.

In July 2011, just six months after they started dating, Craig and Weisz quietly got married in New York.

The ceremony was so intimate only four people attended, including their children from previous relationships - Weisz's 15-year-old son with director Darren Aronofsky, Henry, and Craig's 29-year-old daughter with ex-wife Fiona Loudon, Ella.

"I never thought I would get married," Weisz told The Standard in 2018.

"It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn’t relate to romantic comedies - marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment."

Weisz soon learned how much she loved being married.

"I'm very happy being married. Very, very happy. I love being Mrs. Craig," she told the New York Times. "I'm Mrs. Craig on my checkbooks and passports and things."

The following year, the couple made their first red carpet appearance at the Madrid premiere of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Speaking with More magazine, via E! Online, Weisz explained why she likes keeping their marriage out of the spotlight.

"He’s just too famous. It would be a betrayal. You have to protect your marriage," she said.

"When you’re young, you tell your girlfriends everything. One of the great pleasures of not being an adolescent is that you don’t have to share everything."

Craig reiterated that his wife has helped keep their lives as normal as possible, despite their status.

"There were phones back then, but nobody used the cameras," he told DuJour magazine of meeting fans. "Or there was a rule, if someone did it, you’d be like, 'What the f**k are you doing?!'

"My wife is the best in the world at all that, she’ll just turn to them and go, 'No, thank you very much,' and they’re like, 'Okay.'"

But when the couple occasionally discuss their personal life together, it seems pretty bloody normal.

"We talk about films that we love or plays. We love to go to see theatre and discuss things that we've seen," Weisz told Good Morning America.

"I love to cook. Daniel is also very good at it," she also shared. "We always enjoy trying out different kinds of cuisine and having fun with that."

In April 2018, Weisz told The New York Times that she and Craig were expecting a baby together.

"I’ll be showing soon," she said. "Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery."

Five months later, in September 2018, the couple welcomed a daughter. Neither Craig nor Weisz have shared photos or her name.

They've also decided that she will be their only child together.

"I definitely know there won’t be another one," Weisz told The Mirror in 2018.

"When I had my son [Henry] I thought I’d have maybe two or three more. But the preciousness of a new life and family means so much more now I’m more mature and older.

"My son was a miracle, and it was an incredible experience. But doing it again now I’m older is very deep and very precious. I am very lucky."

Just this week, it was announced that Daniel Craig would receive a whopping AUD$139 million to appear in Netflix's Knives Out sequels. During an interview soon after, he shared his children will receive none of it.

"I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful," he told the UK’s Candis Magazine.

"My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go."

Sounds like he and Weisz are going to have a fabulous marriage then!

