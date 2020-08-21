50 consecutive days at work with 3 kids at home: Everything we know about Dan Andrews.

Today Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews delivered his 50th consecutive daily coronavirus update.

That's seven weeks, every single day, in front of a swarm of journalists desperate for news to feed back to the 6.3 million Victorians whose livelihoods rely on what comes out of his mouth.

For many, the Dan daily briefings dictate their day.

How many new cases? Deaths? Is the lockdown working?

But his exhaustion is becoming harder to hide, and easier to spot.

"The Premier looks knackered. I'm grateful for his dedication, but if I had a colleague in emergency who worked so many days in a row, I'd order them home for their health, safety & performance. Nobody should criticise him having a day off," wrote emergency physician Stephen Parnis on Twitter.

"This man does not stop," Catherine Andrews wrote on Twitter.





Noah, like so many other Australian Year 12 students, is coming to terms with no formal, proper schoolies or graduation as he prepares to take his end of year exams.

"I know this hasn't been easy. My son Noah is studying hard for his upcoming SACs. It's hard on teachers, hard on kids, and it's hard on parents," said Andrews earlier this month, while his state was only days into the tough new rules.

Like the rest of the Victoria, he's still doing parent-teacher interviews via Zoom, didn't get to hug his mum on Mother's Day, and has been cutting his kids' hair in the lounge room.

Andrews grew up in Melbourne until his family's business - a milk bar - burnt down in a suspected arson attack when he was 10. Afterwards, his family moved north east to Wangaratta.

The family was very religious and Andrews spent his teenage years helping his dad run a Don Smallgoods franchise, dropping off goods to every butcher shop, deli, cafe and pub in the area.

Speaking to The Age, the premier says it was his education and upbringing that instilled the values of compassion and caring in him which led to the "natural step" of a life in politics.

The car crash that made headlines.

In 2013, Catherine Andrews collided with a teenage cyclist in the Mornington Peninsula town of Blairgowrie, while the whole family was in the car.

The 15-year-old they hit was left with life-threatening injuries and airlifted to hospital, but Catherine wasn't breath tested at the scene, which is standard protocol.





Andrews, who was the Victorian Labor Leader by that point, came under intense scrutiny for this apparent oversight, but insisted at the time: "If she had been requested to take a breath test I'm very confident she would have agreed to that and the reading would have been zero-zero."

The family of the boy also came out and expressed their dismay that the Labor Leader hadn't reached out to them, but Andrews insisted he was waiting for the police investigation to wrap up first.

As the story continued to make headlines, The Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC) announced it would investigate the conduct of the officers at the scene, but not that of the Andrews.

One of the longest serving ALP leaders

Daniel Andrews has been in charge of the Victorian ALP since 2010, making him one of the longest serving leaders, notching up two election wins in two attempts. The most recent of which, in 2018, was a landslide.

A bit of background on how he got here; He was elected to parliament in the seat of Mulgrave in 2002 at the age of 30 and became Secretary for Health.

He went on to become Minister for Gaming, Consumer affairs, Multicultural Affairs, and Minister for Health before becoming premier in 2014.

Daniel Andrews in 2009, while Victorian Minister for Health. Image: AAP/Joe Castro. Daniel Andrews in 2009, while Victorian Minister for Health. Image: AAP/Joe Castro. One of the most significant recent successes from his term in office came in the form of the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill which came into effect in 2019, making Victoria the only state to legislate voluntary assisted dying.

But his popularity and success as premier hasn't been without its challenges.

In 2018, his party was found to have used taxpayer money to fund campaign workers during the election, and in 2014 he spent $1 billion dumping the Napthine government’s East West Link road.

But the coronavirus pandemic has proven to be Daniel Andrews biggest challenge yet, and it's come straight off the back of dealing with the 2019/20 bushfire season.

Victoria was also one of the states hit the worst by the recent bushfire season. Image: Getty/Luis Ascui. Victoria was also one of the states hit the worst by the recent bushfire season. Image: Getty/Luis Ascui. From the very beginning, his government took a hardline approach with the state and was criticised for its "tougher" lockdown stances - in particular the refusal to let schools go back when the other states had started to allow it.

Now, Andrews is steering the only state or territory in the country floundering with devastating COVID-19 numbers, with The Australian reporting today that senior members of Victoria's Labor Party expect Andrews to step down as premier before the next state election in 2022.

Dictator Dan or #IStandWithDan?

There's two camps when it comes to the Victorian Premier's leadership during the pandemic. He's either "doing a great job" or he's turned Victoria into a dictatorship.

In April, Newspoll found 85 percent of Victorians thought he was handling coronavirus very or fairly well.

In May, his approval rating sat at 75 percent (still better than every premier except for the leaders of WA and Tasmania).

By July, only 57 percent were satisfied, with the premier's approval rating dropping 20 points in three weeks.

Second lockdown around, many Victorians are just not coping - losing businesses, family members and a sense of normality.

Despite decreases in popularity, there's still a dedicated fanbase declaring #IStandWithDan - and after weeks of not much movement Victoria is finally recording daily COVID-19 cases below 200.

Premier Andrews, of course, isn't exhaling just yet. We're sure he's busy preparing to spend his weekend at press conferences 51 and 52.

Determined not to let his state down during its time in need.

Feature image: Getty.