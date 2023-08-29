Princess Mary’s nephew Count Nikolai was stripped of his royal status. Now, he’s starting a new life in Australia.

Royalists will be tickled pink to learn that Australia has become somewhat more regal over the past month after Count Nikolai of Monzepat has settled in and called Sydney his new (temporary) home.

The 24-year-old is none other than our Princess Mary’s nephew and hails all the way from Denmark. His father is Prince Joachim of Denmark (the youngest brother of Crown Prince Frederik) and he is the eldest grandchild of Queen Margrethe II.

While on the surface it looks like another case of the rich and famous (and royal) swapping their castles for a much more humble lifestyle, Nikolai has experienced quite a bit of familial turmoil over the past year. Could it be that all of the drama back home gave him the encouragement he needed to seek calmer waters?

Back in September 2022, shockwaves were sent through Denmark when Queen Margrethe announced she would be stripping all four of her son Prince Joachim’s children of their HRH titles. Nikolai and his younger siblings, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 11 are now referred to as counts and countesses.

"As of January 1 2023, the descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim will only be able to use their titles of Count and Countess of Monpezat, their previous titles of Prince and Princess of Denmark ceasing to exist," read the statement.

"With her decision, Her Majesty the Queen wants to create a framework for the four grandchildren, to a much greater degree, to be able to shape their own existence without being limited by the special considerations and obligations that a formal affiliation with the Royal House as an institution implies."

Watch: Princess Mary speaking about the need to champion women and girls. Story continues below.

Despite insisting the major decision was for the benefit of her grandchildren, they were rocked by the move that came with little warning. The family went public with their condemnation of the Queen’s choice to make such a bold shift for her grandchildren.

Their father Prince Joachim told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet: "We are all very sad. It’s never fun to see your children being harmed. They have been put in a situation they do not understand."

Doubling down on his father’s statements, Nikolai told the publication, "I am very confused as to why it has to happen like this."

In the days following her decision, Queen Margrethe seemingly felt how crushing her decision was on her family and released yet another statement. This time she acknowledged the impact her actions had and offered an apology.

"I have made my decision as Queen, mother and grandmother, but as a mother and grandmother I have underestimated how much my youngest son and his family feel affected," read the statement.

"It makes a big impression, and I'm sorry for that. No one should be in doubt that my children, children-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I now hope that we as a family can find the peace to find our way through this situation ourselves."

Despite the royal upheaval and having a major part of his identity change overnight, it seems as though Nikolai is looking onwards and upwards, moving to Australia.

Of course, Australia has always held a special place in his family’s history.

Back in 2000, Princess Mary famously met her now husband Prince Frederik at Sydney’s Slip Inn pub during the Olympic Games. She became our homegrown princess and is now one of the world’s most powerful women.

Nikolai’s father, Prince Joachim also has an attachment to Australia having worked on a sheep farm in Wagga Wagga after completing his university degree in the late '80s.

And now young Nikolai is forging his own way. Residing in the inner city suburb of Darlinghurst, the 24-year-old is studying a semester abroad with his girlfriend, Benedikte Thoustrup.

In the month since he arrived, it hasn’t been all books and studying. For those following his Instagram closely, you would have seen him catching the light rail, watching an AFL game at the Sydney Cricket Ground and even getting stuck into our world-class coffee.

Over the past week, he even headed up to Byron Bay to celebrate his birthday with friends.

Despite his difficult 12 months, it looks like Nikolai is putting it in his past and moving forward. Who knows, he might just fall in love with Australia and become our unofficial prince.

Feature image: Getty/Instagram/@nikolaitildanmark