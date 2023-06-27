LEIGH'S LIST: The 29 pieces of costume jewellery that pull any outfit together.

Welcome to Leigh's List. A weekly column, a bit like an agony aunt, but for your shopping woes. A self-confessed shopping addict, Leigh Campbell enjoys nothing more than hunting down the *thing* you've been searching for but haven't been able to find.

Nicky asked:

I'd love some suggestions for nice 'costume' jewellery. I have a few pieces of fine jewellery, such as my wedding and engagement ring, but want a few extra items that can give a bit of personality to my wardrobe.

I've had a look at a few really affordable stores in the shopping centre, but also want items that will last. What brand or styles should I be looking at?

While you're here, try out these cheap jewellery hacks. Post continues after video.

Leigh answered:

Ohhhhh, I love jewellery. The reason being it always fits, doesn't need dry cleaning and you can never have too much of it. I also agree that fine jewellery is lovely, but pricey, so some more affordable options are great to have on rotation so you don't get bored.

Just remember to wear them! Get a jewellery box or display platter to put them on, somewhere in your bedroom so you'll remember to accessorise once you're dressed.

I tend to only wear rings that are fine jewellery or solid gold – due to a lot of hand washing or sanitiser, other metals can tarnish. But other than that, there are so many great options for fun items to add to your collection.

Tennis jewellery.

Tennis necklaces and bracelets are probably the most popular style at the moment. Sure, you can fork out around $30k for real diamonds if you have the cash to splash. But if not, there are so many really good quality options, and you don't have to sell your car to get one.

Check these out:

Image: Novella/The Iconic.

Image: Wayne Cooper/Myer.

Image: Georgini/Myer.

Image: Love Isabelle/The Iconic.

Image: Saint Valentine.

Hoops with personality.

Hoops are also having a moment, but instead of plain, smooth metal, opt for something a bit more interesting in the design. I love hoops because you can wear them with a tee shirt and jeans or a ball gown – so versatile.

Check these out:

Image: Gimme.

Image: Marcs/Myer.

Image: Reliquia Jewellery/The Iconic.

Image: MIMCO/The Iconic.

Image: Marcs/Myer.

Cuffs and bangles.

I like to layer cuffs and bangles on the arm I wear my Apple watch – I think it makes it look less like a gadget and more like jewellery. Three to four is my magic number, but there's no limit – stack away til your heart's content.

Check these out:

Image: Gimme.

Image: Najo/The Iconic.

Image: Mestige/The Iconic.

Image: Oxford/Myer.

Image: David Lawrence/Myer.

Statement earrings.

A classic black dress or pants and a top instantly pop if you whack on a pair of statement earrings, and you're then good to go to an evening event. Saves getting a whole new dress or outfit you might not wear that many times.

Check these out:

Image: Zara.

Image: Christie Nicolaides/The Iconic.

Image: Carou/The Iconic.

Image: Wayne Cooper/The Iconic.

Image: Amber Sceats.

Pendant necklace.

A delicate pendant necklace is timeless, but also unique enough to express your style. I love them layered, too, or just wear one for a refined look that you can leave on every day.

Check these out:

Image: Linden Cook.

Image: Carly Paiker/The Iconic.

Image: Michael Hill/The Iconic.

Image: Von Treskow/Myer.

Beaded options.

I am a big fan of beads, particularly bracelets. They break up the metal if you wear a stack and are super unique, depending on what colours you go for. You can also get personalised options with initials, which is always a thoughtful gift.

Check these out:

Image: Hencla.

Image: Petit Moments/The Iconic.

Image: Elli Jewelry/The Iconic.

Image: PIG&HEN/The Iconic.

Image: Mejuri.

Want more fashion accessory tips? Listen to What Are You Wearing? below.





Interested in Leigh doing some personal shopping for you? Let us know in the comments what fashion mission you'd like to send her on.

Feature Image: Instagram @leigacampbell/The Iconic/Myer/Mamamia.