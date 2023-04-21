I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here has produced several heartwarming moments this season.

From a very candid discussion about fertility to the celebrities being vulnerable about why they chose their charities before coming onto the show.

Basically, this season of I'm A Celeb has been the sweetest one yet.

Watch this clip of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. Post continues after video.

And this week, the campmates got real about cosmetic procedures, including anti-wrinkle injections and fillers.

On Thursday night's episode, it was Home And Away actor Debra Lawrance, 66, who sparked a conversation about finally being comfortable with the way she looks.

Since entering the camp, she admitted to feeling more relaxed not wearing makeup on national TV.

"In my profession, you have to be aware of how you look… but since getting older, this is who you get. I've loved making the transition into looking older," Lawrance said, adding, "When your face starts collapsing and your chin goes… it was difficult at first."

Sporting legend Liz Ellis, 50, talked about embracing her hair turning grey and the rising interest in cosmetic injectables for people her age.

"I've got friends who have [anti-wrinkle injections] and I think, 'You’re gorgeous; it’s such a waste of money,'" she said.

Whilst the older campmates shared they hadn't gone down the wrinkle-injection route, the youngest I'm A Celeb star, 25-year-old boxer Harry Garside, shared that he has partaken in the procedure.

"I think the world we live in now is breeding more and more insecurity," Garside said after being told by Lawrance he was "so young".

"That’s probably the reason why I got it, to be completely honest. I want to try and remain young for as long as possible."

Harry Garside on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. Image: Ten.

The boxing great also that, following the forehead treatment, he had some trouble displaying his emotions.

After a photographer asked him to give some "angry" looks during a publicity photo shoot ahead of entering the jungle, his response was, "I can’t move my forehead."

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott, who turns 30 in November, revealed she tried anti-wrinkle injections for the first time before she came into the jungle.

According to the reality star, she wanted to soften the "Wi-Fi signal" lines on her forehead.

"I hated it. It’s only just almost back to normal now. I felt like I lost my personality," she admitted.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. Post continues after audio.





Interestingly, research in 2022 showed us that Australians had spent an estimated $1 billion on minimal or non-invasive cosmetic procedures for the first time. And not all the campmates who'd had cosmetic procedures saw a downside to injectables.

Unlike Scott, Married At First Sight star Domenica Calarco told her campmates she quite enjoys getting a jab now and again.

"If I can inject a bit... here and there, or put a bit of plump in my lips, I’m going to do it," she said.

"It makes my life better; it makes me happier."

As for AFL legend Adam Cooney? He said he could "think of better things to spend $300 on" – and Ellis agreed.

"I'd rather buy a nice bottle of wine," she quipped. "It depends what your priorities are… I’d rather drink."

Feature Image: Ten.