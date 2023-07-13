'Hey, you.' Lea Michele has remembered Cory Monteith on the 10-year anniversary of his death.

On the 10-year anniversary of Cory Monteith’s death, Lea Michele has paid tribute to her former boyfriend and Glee co-star.

"Hey you. 10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time," the actress wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

"I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten. We miss you every day and will never forget the light you to brought to us all. I miss you big guy."

In an apparent reference to Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer who died in 2022, she added, "I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together."

Monteith was found dead in his room at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver on July 13, 2013.

There were traces of morphine, codeine and heroin present in his system, and the coroner ultimately ruled that the 31-year-old’s died from a “mixed drug toxicity, involving heroin and alcohol”. It was deemed accidental.

The Canadian had struggled with substance abuse since the age of 13 and completed three stints in rehab, two by the age of 20.

In 2014, Lea Michele announced that the title of her song 'If You Say So,' represented the final words Cory Monteith ever spoke to her.

In the song, which Michele co-wrote with Sia, Michele sings, "It’s been seven whole days without your embrace, I wanna see your face, I’ve got some things to say."

"It’s just a week ago, you said I love you girl. I said I love you more. And a breath, a pause, you said, if you say so."

In a 2011 interview with Parade, Monteith recalled how the turning point in his addiction came when, in a desperate "cry for help", he stole "a significant amount" of money from a relative.

An ultimatum followed: get clean and sober, or the relative would report him to the police.

"I changed my whole life," he told the outlet. "I moved to another city to live with a friend of my mother’s who was recovering from addictions, and I decided I was going to start trying to learn how to act."

After landing a number of smaller roles on television, Monteith secured the starring role of high school quarterback Finn Hudson on Glee in 2009.

After his final period in rehab four months prior to his death, he lent on Michele. The pair had been dating since 2012.

Feature image: Getty.