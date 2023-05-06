Absolutely all of the celebs at King Charles' coronation.

World leaders, dignitaries, and a top assortment of celebs are filling into London’s Westminister Abbey as King Charles III prepares to officially take the throne.

In an extravagant ceremony not seen since the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, 2,200 have been invited to the event.

With security tight, guests began arriving hours before the show in which Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla will both be crowned.

First up, here is the man of the hour alongside his Queen.

King Charles III. Image: Getty.

And the man we were all maybe more excited to see, Prince Harry.

Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry, and Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Image: Getty.

The heir apparent to the British throne, the Prince of Wales with the Princess of Wales.

The Prince and Princess of Wales. Image: Getty.

And another of Kate, because hot damn, what a Queen-in-waiting.

The Princess of Wales. Image: Getty.

Cutie pie Prince George in his role as Page of Honour for King Charles III.

Prince George. Image: Getty.

Little Princess Charlotte serving lewks.

Princess Charlotte. Image: Getty.

Also within the royal lot are the King's niece Zara Phillips and her husband Mike Tindall, Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew.

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall. Image: Getty.

Princess Anne. Image: Getty.

Prince Andrew. Image: Getty.

And the not-quite-a-royal-but-we-care-anyway, Pippa Middleton, now known as Pippa Matthews, and her husband James Matthews.

Image: James and Pippa Matthews.





Alright, onto the real celebs now. Here's Britain's cream of the crop.

Actress Emma Thompson looked pumped to be there.

Emma Thompson. Image: Getty.

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Andrew Lloyd Webber. Image: Getty.

TV duo Ant and Dec.

Ant and Dec. Image: Getty.

Actress Joanna Lumley.

Joanna Lumley. Image: Getty.

Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, who will both be performing later at the Coronation Concert.

Lionel Richie. Image: Getty.

Katy Perry. Image: Getty.

Among the Aussie cohort was singer Nick Cave, comedian Adam Hills, author Dame Maggie Dent, and former politician Julie Bishop.

Adam Hills. Image: Getty.

Former politician Julie Bishop.

Image: Instagram.

While Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived hand-in-hand with his girlfriend Jodie Haydon.

Anthony Albanese and Jodie Haydon. Image: Getty.

On to other international faces, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark looks radiant in head-to-toe royal purple alongside hubby Crown Prince Frederik.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark. Image: Getty.

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska.

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska. Image: Getty.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Image: Justin Trudeau.

Image: Getty.



