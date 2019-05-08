We just discovered a corgi cafe and we're booking our next holiday immediately.

If you’re looking for your next holiday destination, may we suggest Bangkok, because corgis.

Boasting corgi cookies and 12 furry friends running about the place (plus one intern), the Corgi in the Garden cafe in Thailand’s capital offers all the same things as a normal cafe with the added bonus of dogs to play with.

The idea was originally trialled in 2018 by Ms. Tanchanok Kanawong with five corgis.

But after one of the dogs got pregnant, seven puppy corgis were welcomed to the family, and the new and improved cafe (complete with a renovation) was officially born.

Ms. Kanawong said it all started when she found herself collecting corgis.

“Because of [my first corgi’s] funny and lovable characteristics, I brought in more corgis, one became two….then four, then five,” she told Mamamia.

“This was when the idea of small cafe started, to be a place for chilling out with the funny fluff balls,” she said.

Ms. Kanawong said when the puppies were born, she decided she needed to share the joy they were bringing her.

“In a nutshell, I just want to share my happiness.”

But it’s not only the cafe guests who are benefiting from the puppies, it’s all part of plan to teach the dogs some important social skills.

“When you have 12 children, how would you teach them about sharing and living together? My idea is to let them meet the loving people coming to play with them in the cafe,” she told Mamamia.

“It even feels better when you find that their energy fills people’s hearts, and being naturally them brightens up someone’s day.”

In order to allow the corgis to rest, the furry friends come out for four one hour sessions a the day. For the rest of the day, they are taken away to rest and rejuvenate.

But when they are in the cafe, guests can buy dog biscuits and experience training the dogs with basic orders, like waiting, sitting, and shaking hands.

Entry costs approximate $11 AUD (250 baht) and comes with a drink, or $15 AUD (350 baht) if you want some cake or ice cream with your drink.

For kids under 90cm – entry is free.

It’s a small price to pay to enjoy the loving company of the corgis.

Consider our flights booked.

