Constance Hall's stern message about Married at First Sight's Davina.

Married At First Sight’s Davina has been labelled a slew of names ever since she tried to pursue a relationship with another woman’s husband on national television.

But in the wake of the significant backlash against her, many of us have found ourselves questioning whether her on-screen actions, accurately portrayed or not, permit abuse from the public of this intensity.

Constance Hall thinks not, and has recently voiced her opinion on Instagram.

“Online bullying is not ok. Online bullying is not ok. Online bullying is not ok,” Hall began.

“Unless? Online bullying is not ok. But what if she deserves it? Online bullying is not ok. Online bullying is not ok,” she continued.

“Davina off Married at First Site (sic) doesn’t have to be your cup of tea, you don’t have to like her, or approve her actions.”

“But she has been repeatedly called a slut, whore, media whore, home wrecker, scumbag, I have even seen her blamed as the “reason for domestic violence in this country” on line and it’s not ok,” she wrote.

“If you want to be an example to young people, to victims and to everyone then remember. No ifs, no buts, no “unless?” And no “she should have thought about that before….” Online bullying is never ok.”

The responses to Hall’s Instagram post have varied from complete opposition, to placing the ultimate blame on the show’s producers.

Listen to: Is Married At First Sight problematic? (Post continues after audio.)

“Not watched the show. So all I’m aware of is that a couple gets married not knowing each other before hand and then she or he finds someone they do like and get vilified for it? It’s not a real marriage to begin with? Why is everyone so worked up?” one Instagram user said.

“To be honest I feel like [the show] almost encouraged the bullying!,” a different Instagram user wrote.

“Bullying isn’t ok full stop. She is a bully her self! The way she speaks about her husband is a form of bullying! She tried to mentally bully Tracey into leaving dean! Davina is a bully herself,” said another.

The situation begs the age-old question – do two wrongs make a right?

