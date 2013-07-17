BLOG: The number one beauty complaint of busy women. Solved.

By NICKY CHAMP

Late nights, sleepless babies, salty food, zero exercise and Candy Crush addictions all suck the life out of the delicate skin around your eyes. But don’t stress because salvation lies in concealer, lots and lots of concealer.

Welcome to (hopefully) a new series of beauty GIF – animated files for the uninitiated – tutorials. First up we’ve solved how to conceal dark circles and under-eye bags.

I used Maybelline’s Super Stay 24hr Concealer (which I’m so in love with and want to marry) but you can use whatever you works for you.

Step one: first apply an under-eye cream, this ensures the concealer won’t grab onto any dry spots.

I use an anti-ageing one from Kiehl’s, details below.

Step two: dot your concealer along the eye socket.

Step three: lightly press the product rather than dragging it across the eye area. It’s best to use your ring finger than your index as you will naturally apply less pressure.

Step four: blend the concealer with a brush.

Step five: set the concealer with a translucent or mineral powder.

I used Bare Minerals Well-Rested powder, which is like a powdered concealer. I also like Youngblood’s Pearl Loose Mineral Foundation powder (it’s a really pale colour) but again use whatever powder you have at home.

Finish off by concealing any other areas you would normally cover and apply your foundation/BB Cream/Mineral powder to the rest of your face.

Products used:

Maybelline’s Super Stay 24hr Concealer – this one is a bit sticky so you have to work fast to blend it into your skin.

Kiehl’s Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate.

Bare Minerals Well-Rested for eyes.

Editor’s note: this post isn’t sponsored, all the products in the tutorial are ones Nicky bought herself and uses on a daily basis. And yes, she genuinely does want to marry that concealer but then again she hasn’t had a full night’s sleep for about two years so go figure.

What products do you use to conceal dark circles? And what beauty tutorial would you like to see next?