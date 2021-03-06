8 myths hairdressers really wish you'd stop believing.

There's so many little white beauty lies floating around. Heap of 'em. And they're all soaked up by us sweet little fools. Especially when it comes to the hair industry.

Like, remember when old mate Marcia from the Brady Bunch made us all believe that brushing your hair 100 times a night made it healthy and shiny? Well, she did a REAL dirty on us.

Marcia, Marcia, Marcia. Tsk, tsk, tsk.

And what about the lemon juice trick? When everyone said it would make your hair look all sun-kissed and cute? But then you came out the other end of summer with really messed-up/damaged/discoloured hair? What a flop.

Since there's plenty of other myths kicking around being all obnoxious and stuff, we decided to ask Jason Fassbender, Schwarzkopf Professional Guest Artist and Creative Director at PRéMA, to help us debunk some of the biggest ones hairdressers hate.

1. Does plucking a grey hair from your head really make more grey hair grow?

Pls tell us this is a myth, Jason. Pls.

"This is one of my favourites! Plucking greys definitely won’t make more grow BUT, what it will do, is make them stick up when they regrow making them more noticeable," Fassbender said.

Oh, damn.

"Leave them alone and they have the weight in them to sit flat with the rest of your hair, pluck them and they will stick up until they get long enough to blend."

2. Will washing oily hair less frequently make it less oily?

If you have oily hair, you know the struggle. While some of us can get away with not washing our hair for, like, 10 weeks at a time, other poor dames out there have to wash their hair every single day, or risk looking like a grease trap.

But what if we were the ones *making* our hair oily in the first place?

"This one all depends on your hair type and the amount of natural oil your body produces," Fassbender said.

"Sometimes frequent washing will strip all your natural oil, causing the body to produce more to replace it. So, in this case yes, less washing will eventually slow the process and make it less oily. If you’re naturally oily, sorry, no such luck!"

Boo.

3. Does trimming your hair regularly actually make it grow faster?

Okay, you guys. This is SORTA true. While you can't speed your hair growth by trimming it, apparently getting regular snips will make sure it's growing as fast as it possibly can. Cute!

"Trimming won’t accelerate growth but what it will do is remove dry ends that are prone to splitting up the shaft which will, in time, require a bigger cut," Fassbender said.

4. Can you really repair split ends?

Nah, not really. Sad, we know.

Contrary to popular belief, split ends can’t actually be repaired. The only real cure here is to have them snipped off.

But! If you’re not quite ready to get a snip, there are some products out there that can help keep them in check (and to help prevent getting them in the first place.

"If you're not ready to say goodbye to your length yet, they can be masked. Schwarzkopf Professional’s Fibre Clinix is a fully modular and customised solution that can be prescribed by your stylist based on your exact needs," Fassbender said.

"Book in for an in-depth salon treatment and have them sort you out with your follow-up home customised care regime to keep the results fresh between visits."

5. Is there such a thing as your hair "getting used to" a product, and for it to stop working?

"It’s less about your hair getting used to a product and more about your hair’s condition changing and not needing that specific product anymore," Fassbender said.

"If you are using it to fix a specific problem and the problem is solved, then the product becomes redundant and 'stops working' so to speak – because the issue it was working on is no longer there."

Kinda makes sense, yeah?

6. Are 'raw' oils (like coconut oil, avocado oil) actually beneficial for your hair?

The trend behind using raw oils in your hair has been hailed as one of the buzziest ways to get healthy, shiny hair. But are there actually any real benefits to this trend?

"Yes, and that’s why they are ingredients in so many hair care products!" Fassbender said.

If you're not a fan of using the stuff in your kitchen, there are tons of hair products out there boasting the smoothing and moisturising benefits of raw oils.

"If you’re looking for a natural hair oil, Schwarzkopf Professional’s Oil Ultime are my favourite. They’re powered by 100 per cent natural, purified oils, including Rose, Marula, Argan and Barbary Fig."

7. Is it actually better to towel-dry/air-dry your hair rather than blow-dry it?

"In an ideal world we would all be blessed with beautiful textured hair that air dried looking like we just stepped out of the salon. We all know this is not the case! Blow-drying is not as damaging as most people think if you follow two simple rules," said Fassbender.

The first rule of Blow Dry Club? Always use heat protection.

There are so many great options on the market, and while most will work for all hair types, keep in mind if your hair has specific needs (such as extra hydration) there are formulas out there that offer some extra benefits.

The second rule? "Dry your hair on a medium heat as to not overstress it," said Fassbender. "And if your iron or curling wand is adjustable, don’t use it at full range."

Gotcha.

8. You shouldn’t wash your hair before you have it coloured as the colour won’t take.

We cringe, because this is all of us.

"This is the absolute biggest myth and one of the most common excuses for dirty hair in the salon! Unless you’re having a scalp bleach PLEASE COME WITH CLEAN HAIR!"

*Laughs nervously*.

Did you believe any of the above hair myths? Course you did. We all did. Do you have any to add to the list? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature Image: Getty