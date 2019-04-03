A boy has spent $10 000 on one Coles Stikeez...using his mum’s credit card.

You know we’ve reached peak supermarket collectables hysteria when a seven-year-old boy uses his mum’s credit card to buy a rare item that’s being sold on eBay for an outrageous price – which is exactly what’s happened this week.

NSW mum Donna Jacob’s son has purchased a ‘Golden Billy Banana‘ online for $10,000. The banana is part of the Coles ‘Stikeez’ range, which offers only 100 of the gilded items in Australia.

Well, that would take care of birthdays and Christmas for the next several decades – if Jacobs had consented to the transaction – which she hasn’t.

“It’s ludicrous, I can’t believe that this can happen,” Jacobs told Today Tonight.

The mum explained that her son is a passionate Stikeez collector, so noticed there was a Billy for sale online…for $10 000. Jacobs declined his request, and so, as many adults who’ve made online impulse buys can relate, the young child ignored the reasonable advice, and went ahead with the purchase; which was easy to do as Jacobs’ credit card details were stored on the computer.

The first that Jacobs learnt of her new ‘asset’, was when she got a confirmation email from eBay. She was not impressed.

“I think it’s just ludicrous this could happen,” she said.

“It’s certainly nothing we’ve budgeted for and nothing we can afford.”

The seller was, of course, disinterested in Jacobs’ pleas for a refund, as he ignored both of her desperate emails. When she contacted PayPal, they called it “friendly fraud”, according to Jacobs, and suggested they had no confirmation she hadn’t intended to purchase the gilded banana. Jacobs scoffed at that assertion.

“I’m a 47-year-old woman who doesn’t want to buy a piece of plastic for $10 000,” she said.

“Between PayPal and the bank, there should be at least one stopper that says ‘hang on, this isn’t right’… and no-one did,” she said.

It was only after Today Tonight contacted eBay that they decided to ensure Jacobs obtained a refund – which is excellent news for Jacobs, but not so great for her son.

Sorry buddy, better luck next time.

And let that be a lesson to all parents whose credit card details are stored on the family computer.