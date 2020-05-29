News
pregnancy

Is it OK to drink coffee while pregnant? We asked 5 experts.

There are so many dos and don’ts associated with pregnancy it can be hard to keep up with them. Coffee is an everyday staple for many people, so it is not surprising women seek reassurance this stimulant is safe during pregnancy.

WATCH: Women sharing their strangest pregnancy cravings. Post continues below.

With guidelines differing between and within countries it can be tricky to assess the risks of having a coffee or two.

We asked five experts whether it’s OK to drink coffee while pregnant.

Four out of five experts said yes

But they all had a pretty big caveat. It’s safe provided it’s consumed in moderation.

It’s also important to remember things like tea, chocolate and energy drinks also contain caffeine, so you’ll need to take that into account when estimating your daily intake.

Here are the experts’ detailed responses:

Tessa Ogle, Assistant Editor, Health + Medicine & Editorial Assistant, The Conversation

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here.

Feature image: Getty.

