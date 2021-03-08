An investigation into what actually happens between Coco and Cam on MAFS.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page. Don't want to miss a recap? Subscribe to our recap newsletter.

Warning: This post contains some serious MAFS spoilers.

Going into this season of MAFS there were precisely three things that were pretty much guaranteed: 1. there would be a boatload of drama 2. the experts would match couples on no logical basis and 3. there would be a classic cheating scandal.

And so far we have not been disappointed.

That's right, we're only three weeks into the show a cheating scandal is already well and truly brewing. This time around it involves contestants Cameron Dunne and Coco Stedman, who are rumoured to cheat on their respective partners Samantha Harvey and Sam Carraro.

Watch the trailer for the current season of Married At First Sight. Post continues below.

And this week it looks like Coco and Cam will be spending some more time together.... which can only lead to more drama.

In the trailer for the upcoming "intimacy week" (which already makes us feel uncomfortable) a voice says we can expect "forbidden attraction", before cutting to a clip of Coco and Cam meeting up in private.

"Now who's blushing," Coco is heard saying in the clip.

"I need to get back up to my wife," says Cam.

Before all the drama goes down, we decided to round up everything we know about the MAFS cheating rumours, including what different contestants have said about Cam and Coco's relationship.

The editing fail that started it all.

Rumours first started swirling that Coco and Cam cheat on the partners after an editing fail pretty much confirmed it in the first week.

In case you missed it, one of the show's early episodes featured an opening montage scene where a contestant is heard saying "I wish that the experts matched us".

We then see a blurry shot of two people sitting on the couch who are out of focus, before it cuts to a very clear shot of a man with a tribal tattoo on his arm.

Fans quickly pointed out that the mystery man must be Cam (thanks to the obvious tribal tattoo) and the woman is likely to be Coco (thanks to the brown hair, which effectively eliminated most of the other contestants).

And just in case we need more evidence that it's them in the clip, Cam straight up told Coco last week that he "would have been happy to be matched with you".

So we're going to go out on a limb and say it's them.

Image: Nine.

Cam thinks he was intentionally mismatched with Samantha.

During an interview on Hit Queensland breakfast show Cliffo & Gabi, Cam was asked if he thought producers deliberately mismatched him with his wife Samantha to stir up some drama. Which to be honest, does sound pretty plausible.

"I have a theory that you were mismatched [with Samantha] on purpose and had Coco dangled in front of you like a carrot to create this scenario, what do you say to that?" host Gabi asked.

"That was exactly my theory when I walked in and met Coco," Cam replied.

"On paper she is the perfect match for me so we'll just have to see how it plays out," he said, without giving anything else away.

Sam apparently had 'no idea' about Coco and Cam.

Last week, we watched as Coco invited Cam over to her apartment to talk about Sam, who he happens to know from back home.

But it sounds like Sam was very much kept in the dark about the pair's secret meet ups.

"I didn't suspect anything," he told TV WEEK. "I had legitimately no idea."

Sam also confirmed to Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa that he had no idea what was going on between Cam and his 'wife' in an interview last week.

"Those two [Coco and Cam] are getting quite close, do you find out about this very soon, that they've seen each other or does this go on for a while?" asked Wippa.

"I can’t talk too much about it," said Sam, before adding "but yeah, I didn’t know that it was going on, I didn’t know anything about it".

Samantha confirms she gets caught up in the drama.

Last week, Samantha pretty much confirmed that Cam does actually cheat on her during the show.

Well... sort of.

The 31-year-old addressed the cheating rumours during an interview on Hit Hobart 100.9 with Jimmy & Nath. But she was careful not to give too much away.

When asked if Cam cheats on her during the show, Samantha replied: "Look, you guys are going to have to watch and see it all play out."

"This whole moral thing that is coming up now will be raised again later in the show… you guys are going to have to watch to find out because that’s a massive spoiler and I’m not going there," she added.

The hosts then asked if she was going to be involved in drama this season.

"Yeah… I literally… I promised my mum and dad I’d go on the show and wouldn’t be in any drama. That I’d be the quiet little mouse at the end of the table, but… [laughs]."

... Interesting.

Apparently it all comes out at the reunion.

Yep, it looks like we're in for another wild reunion episode this season.

A source told the So Dramatic! podcast that Coco and Cam apparently hook up but keep it a secret and "no one actually finds out about it until the final reunion".

"Producers gave them strict instructions to keep it under wraps," the source told host Megan Pustetto.

However, it later comes out that Coco and Cam "share a special connection" during a dinner party. Samantha then catches wind of it and "it turns into a huge blowup". But Coco and Cameron deny that anything happened.

According to the source, Coco and Sam end up leaving the experiment that week but the cheating scandal is later brought up at the reunion and "all hell breaks loose".

Yikes.

Are Coco and Cam together after MAFS?

Despite all the cheating rumours, it looks like Coco and Cam don't last after the show.

In a recent interview with The Wash, Bachelor In Paradise contestant Jamie Doran spilled all the tea, explaining that he spent New Year’s Eve with Coco and she didn't mention anything about her relationship with Cam.

"I’m not just saying it, she’s legit one of the coolest girls I’ve ever met. I had a good chat to her about reality tv etc," Jamie told the publication.

"We didn’t talk about [Cameron] at all. She just said she had filmed MAFS and it was going to air soon."

When asked if he'd be interested in dating Coco himself, Jamie responded saying, "I’m living up on the GC now".

Well, there you go.

Married At First Sight continues tonight at 7:30pm on Channel Nine.

