beauty

"I haven't fallen so hard for a makeup product in years" writes Mia Freedman.

Over the next couple of weeks, we’re doing to be counting down the most popular posts on The Glow from this year. 

It’s been a long time since I’ve had an obsession with a product. But here we go. It started with a giant lip crayon: The Clinique Chubby stick. I love this thing. It’s like a lipstick and liner and lip balm all at once. You don’t need a mirror to apply it and it’s FAST. So I bought several.

Then I discovered they come in eye versions as well. Eye Chubbies. And suddenly I wanted ALL THE CHUBBIES.
Mia shows off her extensive chubby collection

I'm not a liquid eyeliner girl. I hate blending. I can't be bothered contouring. With my Eye Chubby, I just literally take two seconds to swipe it along my top and bottom lash lines and done. It's already all smudgy.

And now? Now I've discovered the CHEEK CHUBBY. I'm packing to go on holidays and I am literally just packing a handful of chubbies. This really is a most exciting development in my make-up routine.

Now I just need a concealer and possibly a foundation and I'll be good to go.

Clinique are you listening?

Clinique Chubby Sticks

 Chubby Stick Cheek Colour Balm - 01 Amped up Apple
Chubby Stick Cheek Colour Balm - 03 Roly Poly Rosy
Chubby Stick Cheek Colour Balm - 02 Robust Rhubarb
Chubby Stick Shadow Tint for Eyes -07 Pink and Plenty
Chubby Stick Shadow Tint for Eyes - 02 Lots o' Latte
Chubby Stick Cheek Colour Balm - 04 Plumped Up Peony
Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Oversized Orange
Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Bountiful Blush
Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Pudgy Peony
Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Chunkiest Chilli
Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Two Ton Tomato
Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Voluptuous Violet
Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Grandest Grape
Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Curviest Caramel
Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Mightiest Maraschino

