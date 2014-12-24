"I haven't fallen so hard for a makeup product in years" writes Mia Freedman.

It’s been a long time since I’ve had an obsession with a product. But here we go. It started with a giant lip crayon: The Clinique Chubby stick. I love this thing. It’s like a lipstick and liner and lip balm all at once. You don’t need a mirror to apply it and it’s FAST. So I bought several.
I'm not a liquid eyeliner girl. I hate blending. I can't be bothered contouring. With my Eye Chubby, I just literally take two seconds to swipe it along my top and bottom lash lines and done. It's already all smudgy.
And now? Now I've discovered the CHEEK CHUBBY. I'm packing to go on holidays and I am literally just packing a handful of chubbies. This really is a most exciting development in my make-up routine.
Now I just need a concealer and possibly a foundation and I'll be good to go.
Clinique are you listening?
Clinique Chubby SticksChubby Stick Cheek Colour Balm - 01 Amped up Apple Chubby Stick Cheek Colour Balm - 03 Roly Poly Rosy Chubby Stick Cheek Colour Balm - 02 Robust Rhubarb Chubby Stick Shadow Tint for Eyes -07 Pink and Plenty Chubby Stick Shadow Tint for Eyes - 02 Lots o' Latte Chubby Stick Cheek Colour Balm - 04 Plumped Up Peony Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Oversized Orange Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Bountiful Blush Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Pudgy Peony Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Chunkiest Chilli Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Two Ton Tomato Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Voluptuous Violet Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Grandest Grape Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Curviest Caramel Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm - Mightiest Maraschino
