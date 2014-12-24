"I haven't fallen so hard for a makeup product in years" writes Mia Freedman.

Over the next couple of weeks, we’re doing to be counting down the most popular posts on The Glow from this year. It’s been a long time since I’ve had an obsession with a product. But here we go. It started with a giant lip crayon: The Clinique Chubby stick. I love this thing. It’s like a lipstick and liner and lip balm all at once. You don’t need a mirror to apply it and it’s FAST. So I bought several.

Then I discovered they come in eye versions as well. Eye Chubbies. And suddenly I wanted ALL THE CHUBBIES.