The 5 new Netflix Christmas movies you'll be obsessed with this year.

It's November, which means it is finally socially acceptable to start pulling out the Christmas decorations and blasting those festive tunes. Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé, it's your time to shine.

But, most importantly, it's time for the annual lineup of Christmas movies. And is there really any better way to celebrate the festive season than by watching Christmas movies on repeat until your life is one glittering bauble blur?

For the holiday enthusiasts, we know you feel us on this. So, here's your guide to the five new Christmas movies on Netflix this year (plus, a few more favourites from years gone by… if you're really in the festive spirit).

Meet Me Next Christmas.

Christmas and romance are a match made in heaven. And this new Netflix original movie has plenty of both.

Meet Me Next Christmas follows Layla as she races to New York City to pursue the man of her dreams. In order to get to him, she must accomplish the most difficult task of all — securing a ticket to a sold-out Pentatonix concert on Christmas Eve. Along the way, she gets help from concierge, Teddy, who is determined to make her dreams come true.

Starring Christina Milian, a Netflix rom-com star who you may know from Falling Inn Love and Resort to Love, this movie is the perfect wholesome watch for Christmas Eve. Or, you know, every day until then.

You can stream Meet Me Next Christmas from November 6.

Hot Frosty.

An unconventional love story with all the Christmas vibes.

Two years after the death of her husband, Kathy's life takes a magical turn when she brings a charming snowman to life. With his innocence and wonder, the snowman helps Kathy rediscover joy, laughter, and the ability to love again. As the two grow closer and fall for each other, they must navigate their newfound feelings before he melts away. Weird, quirky, and strangely fitting for the holiday season.

The movie stars Lacey Chabert, Dustin Milligan, Katy Mixon Greer, Lauren Holly, Chrishell Stause, Joe Lo Truglio and Craig Robinson.

You can stream Hot Frosty on Netflix from November 13.

The Merry Gentlemen.

Chad Michael Murray? Shirtless? Say no more.

To save her parents' struggling small-town performing arts venue, a former big-city dancer, Ashley, organises an all-male, Christmas-themed revue to bring in a crowd and revive the Rhythm Room.

The film stars Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray, and things certainly heat up just in time for Christmas. With spicy dance moves and a passionate romance at its centre, the film is unconventional and offers up just the dose of fun we need before the New Year.

You can stream The Merry Gentlemen on Netflix from November 20.

Spellbound.

There's nothing quite like watching an animated movie at Christmas time.

This year, Netflix is releasing another heartwarming Christmas animated film that promises magic and spells, yes. But it also centres around the story of family.

Spellbound follows the courageous Ellian, the young daughter of Lumbria's royal rulers, as she embarks on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom. After a mysterious spell turns her parents into monsters, Ellian must navigate dangerous challenges to break the curse.

With a score by EGOT-winning composer Alan Menken (Disney royalty, at this point), and voiced by Rachel Zegler, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Tituss Burgess, Nathan Lane, Javier Bardem, and Nicole Kidman, this musical promises to be a spellbinding festive adventure.

You can stream Spellbound on Netflix from November 22.

Our Little Secret.

She's back with another Christmas rom-com to kick off silly season. That's right, we're talking about Lindsay Lohan.

After starring in Falling For Christmas, Lohan is returning to our screens this November with Our Little Secret.

The story follows two exes who are forced to spend Christmas together after discovering that their current partners are actually siblings. And we love a 'forced proximity' trope. Get ready for some laughs and a love story that will warm your heart.

You can stream Our Little Secret on Netflix from November 6.

Now for a few old faves…

Best. Christmas. Ever!

Not only does Best. Christmas. Ever! have the most ridiculous, unnecessary punctuation in a film title in the category, it also has the largest cast of people you'll go 'Oh my God, I forgot about them!'

Among them: Brandy Norwood(!), Heather Graham(!), Jason Biggs(!!).

Norwood plays Jackie, who sends her old college frenemy Charlotte (Graham) a very boastful holiday newsletter about her picture-perfect life each holiday season. When a twist of faith lands Charlotte on Jackie's doorstep just days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend's life can be as idyllic as she claims.

But can she put her complicated feelings about Jackie aside and embrace the holiday spirit? I'm sure you know the answer.

The Princess Switch.

A Netflix Christmas classic. So nice, they made it thrice!

Starring Vanessa Hudgens, The Princess Switch is a Christmas romantic comedy about a Duchess named Margaret and a commoner, Stacy, who look identical. When they meet by chance, they decide to swap places for a week—Stacy takes Margaret's place as the Duchess, while Margaret experiences life as a regular person. And, as you can expect, it's just pure laughter, and a bit of royal holiday magic.

If you're a fan, you can also do a marathon, because there's a sequel and a third film in this franchise.

Love Hard.

I must say, I was not expecting much from this movie, but it has fast become one of my must-watch films in the lead up to Christmas.

This hilarious rom-com follows Natalie, a hopeless romantic who travels across the country to surprise a man she met online, only to discover she's been catfished. Every woman's fear when it comes to modern dating. The guy she's been talking to, Josh, is nothing like his profile picture, but he convinces Natalie to stay and help him win over his real-life crush. And things get complicated.

Starring Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang, the chemistry is chemistry-ing and the festive decor in the movie will put you in the Christmas spirit.

Klaus.

Hands down, one of the best Christmas movies ever.

This animated holiday film reimagines the origin of Santa Claus. Jesper, a spoiled and lazy postman, is sent to a remote, icy village where no one gets along. There, he meets Klaus, a reclusive toymaker with a mysterious past. Together, they form an unlikely partnership, with Jesper delivering toys made by Klaus to the village children.

While the animation style is beautiful and the writing impeccable, it is the central message of kindness that makes this film so perfect for the Christmas season.

