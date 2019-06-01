Clare Werbeloff became a viral sensation, before becoming a viral sensation was a thing.

Before the ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl or hot mugshot guy, she gave us ‘Chk Chk Boom’ girl. In fact, it’s been a whole decade since the Sydney woman approached a Channel 9 camera crew in King’s Cross in the early hours of a Sunday morning.

She had a gripping eye-witness account to tell of a shooting that had occurred in the area earlier that night.

“There were these two wogs fighting,” Werbeloff told the Channel 9 reporter. “The fatter wog said to the skinnier wog: ‘Oi bro, you slept with my cousin.’ And the other one said: ‘Nah man, I didn’t for shit, eh’ and the other one goes: ‘I will call on my fully sick boys, eh.’

“And then pulled out a gun and went ‘Chk Chk BOOM!’

“And then I ran away because that was all I wanted to see,” she added.

Within hours of going to air on the 6pm news, Clare’s recount of the shooting went viral, propelling the then-19-year-old to instant fame.

But then came the revelation that she entirely fabricated the whole thing.

Apparently, she “just wanted to be famous.”

From going viral, Clare covered magazine covers and had t-shirts and mugs made with her face all over them.

She even announced on Sunrise that she was going to launch a music career off her new-found platform, telling Sam Armytage: “I’m definitely enjoying [the attention]. I’ve always wanted to be in the spotlight. I’m living the dream.”

But ten years later, Clare's 15 minutes of fame clearly has had its time. So where is the Chk Chk Boom girl now? Is she an actor yet? Maybe married to Corey Worthington?

It would appear very little is known about her.

Weberloff's former publicist Max Markson shared the update during a recent interview with Mumbrellacast.

According to her Markson, Clare is now a speech therapist and has left her endeavour to be famous in the past.

"I get calls still, 'Will Clare do this? Will Clare do that?' I've spoken to her and she doesn't want to do anything," he tells the podcast.

"I think she's doing... care... or speech therapy," he explains. "She's got a proper job, a proper life."