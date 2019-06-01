Clare Werbeloff became a viral sensation, before becoming a viral sensation was a thing.
Before the ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl or hot mugshot guy, she gave us ‘Chk Chk Boom’ girl. In fact, it’s been a whole decade since the Sydney woman approached a Channel 9 camera crew in King’s Cross in the early hours of a Sunday morning.
She had a gripping eye-witness account to tell of a shooting that had occurred in the area earlier that night.
“There were these two wogs fighting,” Werbeloff told the Channel 9 reporter. “The fatter wog said to the skinnier wog: ‘Oi bro, you slept with my cousin.’ And the other one said: ‘Nah man, I didn’t for shit, eh’ and the other one goes: ‘I will call on my fully sick boys, eh.’
“And then pulled out a gun and went ‘Chk Chk BOOM!’
“And then I ran away because that was all I wanted to see,” she added.
Within hours of going to air on the 6pm news, Clare’s recount of the shooting went viral, propelling the then-19-year-old to instant fame.
But then came the revelation that she entirely fabricated the whole thing.
Apparently, she “just wanted to be famous.”
From going viral, Clare covered magazine covers and had t-shirts and mugs made with her face all over them.
She even announced on Sunrise that she was going to launch a music career off her new-found platform, telling Sam Armytage: “I’m definitely enjoying [the attention]. I’ve always wanted to be in the spotlight. I’m living the dream.”
But ten years later, Clare's 15 minutes of fame clearly has had its time. So where is the Chk Chk Boom girl now? Is she an actor yet? Maybe married to Corey Worthington?
It would appear very little is known about her.
Weberloff's former publicist Max Markson shared the update during a recent interview with Mumbrellacast.
According to her Markson, Clare is now a speech therapist and has left her endeavour to be famous in the past.
"I get calls still, 'Will Clare do this? Will Clare do that?' I've spoken to her and she doesn't want to do anything," he tells the podcast.
"I think she's doing... care... or speech therapy," he explains. "She's got a proper job, a proper life."
Top Comments
So in other words, or shorter words to be precise, she grew up.
And the prize for the most pointless article of the week goes to...
Seriously, she may be working as a speech therapist, that’s all you know about her? Why even bother with an article - did you have to fill a quota or something?
I've double checked the numbers, relative acoustics, speed of sound and reverberation.
This comment qualifies as a solid Boom - I give it an 8/10
But what is Corey Worthington doing now? And also, did the Paxton’s ever get jobs in the end?
I read it as it is interesting to me to hear what happened. Doesn’t change my world. Rather, I recall the sensation she was, and was surprised to realise it’s been 10 years. Would have been a more complete article if they had more information on the now, vs suggesting she may (or may not) be a speech therapist.
If they’d gone into the effects that the notoriety had on her life and so on, there would have been a point, for sure. But this is just... nothing.