Money Doesn’t Grow on Trees, It Comes From ATMs.

What was the book that changed your life? Chances are, it was a kids’ book. The legend of children’s literature Morris Gleitzman joins us to tell us why kids’ stories are so important… even when they’re called Bumface!

Plus, why do kids think cash that comes from ATMs is free money? We discuss why our little ones are clueless about digital money. And can you turn down hand-me-downs? We get an etiquette class from the experts.

CREDITS:

Hosts: Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

Producer: Rachel Wagner

With thanks to special guest Australian Children’s Laureate Morris Gleitzman

You can buy Morris Gleitzman’s books at apple.co/mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at tgm@mamamia.com.au

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.

This show was brought to you by Yoplait Petit Miam

