What was the book that changed your life? Chances are, it was a kids’ book. The legend of children’s literature Morris Gleitzman joins us to tell us why kids’ stories are so important… even when they’re called Bumface!

Plus, why do kids think cash that comes from ATMs is free money? We discuss why our little ones are clueless about digital money. And can you turn down hand-me-downs? We get an etiquette class from the experts.

CREDITS:

Hosts: Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

Producer: Rachel Wagner

With thanks to special guest Australian Children’s Laureate Morris Gleitzman

