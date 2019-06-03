Movie stars becoming royalty is not a new phenomenon, but one story undoubtedly sparked the trend.

In 1956, Hollywood actress Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier III of Monaco, becoming Princess Grace of Monaco.

Sixty-three years later, their wedding is still lusted over by brides-to-be all over the world, who’ve no doubt pinned ‘Grace Kelly dress’ on a ‘Dream Wedding’ Pinterest board.

The appeal wasn’t simply the real life story of a girl becoming a princess. Grace Kelly herself was, and forever will be, a style icon.

Princess Grace of Monaco wore a gown by MGM costumer Helen Rose, who had dressed her for her films High Society and The Swan.

It became one of the most iconic wedding dresses of all time.

Now Princess Grace’s eldest granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi has walked down the aisle to marry her partner Dimitri Rassam. Unsurprisingly, the wedding was the very definition of chic.

It took place at Monaco’s Prince’s Palace, where Princess Grace and Prince Rainier exchanged their vows.

Charlotte, who is the daughter of Princess Caroline of Hanover, paid homage to her grandmother in a few ways.

For their civil ceremony, Charlotte wore a bow-embellished lace brocade dress by Saint Laurent, delighting royal watchers who noticed she'd drawn inspiration from Grace Kelly’s brocade two-piece at her own civil ceremony.

She then wore a very special (and expensive!) something borrowed in the form of Grace Kelly’s Cartier necklace.

Charlotte wore white Chanel couture, accessorising with the stunning heirloom.

Charlotte never actually knew her grandmother as Princess Grace of Monaco died in a car accident four years before she was even born. Princess Grace was only 54 years old.

She’d said to have had a stroke while driving back from her country home, losing control of her car. Her daughter, Princess Stéphanie, was in the car with her at the time, but survived.

Charlotte’s young life was further marred in tragedy when she lost her father, Stefano Casiraghi, in a speedboat accident. Charlotte was only four at the time.

She and Dimitri, who is the son of French actress Carole Bouquet, are thought to have known each other for years. Charlotte has a 5-year-old son Raphael from a previous relationship with comedian Gad Elmaleh. Dimitri, who has been married before, has a 7-year-old daughter.

The pair recently welcomed a son, Balthazar, in October 2018.