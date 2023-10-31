Looks like Magic Mike and Catwoman are engaged.

After two years of dating, sources say actors Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are engaged.

The pair seemingly confirmed the news in new photos, where Kravitz is seen wearing what looks to be an engagement ring while leaving a Halloween party with Tatum.

The Batman actor, 34, and Magic Mike star, 43, have been together since mid-2021.

Despite keeping much of their relationship under wraps, Kravitz opened up about dating Tatum in an interview for GQ's 2022 Men of the Year issue.

"He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," she said.

"We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

Tatum and Kravitz went Instagram official for Halloween 2022. Image: Instagram @channingtatum, @zoekravitz.

Kravitz shared how she met Tatum during the casting process for her directorial debut Pussy Island. He became her guardian on set, she recalled.

"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet," she told the publication.

"I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger."

Kravitz was previously married to actor Karl Glusman after meeting in 2015 at a bar with mutual friends; however, split after one year of marriage.

The former couple tied the knot in Paris in June 2019 but decided to split after one year.

Tatum was previously in a relationship with singer Jessie J and married to Jenna Dewan, whom he met on the set of dance movie Step Up.

He and Dewan co-parent a daughter together.

Feature Image: Getty.