The Sex Discrimination Act of 1984 will be amended to include politicians and judges, after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the Federal Government’s response to the ‘Respect at Work’ report.

Morrison said his government will accept "wholly, in part, or in principle" all 55 recommendations of the report, which are aimed at creating a new model that puts the onus on employers to erase bad behaviour.

The report was commissioned in mid-2018 amid the #MeToo movement and was handed to the government last January by the Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins.

Here are the key recommendations of the report.

Amendments to the Sex Discrimination Act.

As it stands, MPs and judges have been exempt from the Sex Discrimination Act of 1984. In other words, it is currently not illegal for an MP to sexually harass someone in the workplace.

On Thursday, Attorney General Michaelia Cash confirmed the Act will be amended to include politicians.

"We will be subject to the same law as anybody else which means we'll be subject to the same consequences," Senator Cash said.

"Somebody can bring a complaint against you to the commission, if it's upheld it's upheld. If it's not, it's not."

The changes will mean that for the first time, it will be illegal for MPs and judges to sexually harass their staff.

“Stop sexual harassment.”

Jenkins also proposed a range of amendments to ensure the Fair Work Act adequately and comprehensively addresses sexual harassment.

One recommendation is to introduce a “stop sexual harassment” order, similar to the “stop bullying order”.

Jenkins further recommends that the definition of “serious misconduct” should be amended to include sexual harassment.

The report also states that it should be clarified under the Fair Work Act that sexual harassment behaviour can be a valid reason for dismissal.

These recommendations will drill down that sexual harassment is unlawful and that consequences will follow.

So when will the changes come into effect?

The Prime Minister said their goal is to introduce a package of legislative reforms before June.

“But it’s important, I think, with such sensitive legislation that we engage with the drafting of that legislation,” Morrison continued. “And what I would like to see happen here is I’d like to introduce this legislation through the attorney and see this enjoy bipartisan, multi-partisan support.”

What else did the report find about the experience of people in the workplace?

The report found that one in three people experienced sexual harassment at work in the past five years.

Further, it found that women are more likely than men to experience workplace sexual harassment and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are also more likely to experience workplace sexual harassment than people who are non-Indigenous.

The most common workplace harassment behaviours are sexually suggestive comments or jokes and intrusive questions about private life and physical appearance.

