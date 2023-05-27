Celine Dion has cancelled the remaining dates of her Courage World Tour.

The singer had more than 24 locations left of her world tour before announcing that it had become too "difficult" to continue due to her health complications.

"I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again," Dion wrote on Instagram on Friday alongside a press release listing some of the 42 affected tours stops across Europe. "I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be difficult even when you’re 100 [per cent]."

In the announcement, she said the tour dates from now through to April 2024, will be cancelled, "until I’m ready to be back on stage again".

The Tickets for the 42 shows planned for Europe will be refunded.

"It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again," she continued. "I want you all to know, I’m not giving up... and I can’t wait to see you again!"

In December 2022, the singer announced she'd been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome (SPS).

Stiff-person syndrome affects roughly one in a million people.

The condition is defined as a "rare, progressive neurological disorder" that can stiffen muscles in the legs, arms and even the torso. The autoimmune disorder affects the brain and spinal cord, which can also cause severe muscle spasms, making it extremely debilitating for the musician.

Often it can be so debilitating that many can develop a hunched posture that eventually prevents them from walking or independently moving entirely. The syndrome can also lead to frequent falls as a result of normal reflexes being impeded by stiffened muscles.

The Courage World Tour cancellation follows five months after Dion first postponed the 2023 tour dates when she was diagnosed with the condition.

"We now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having," Dion said in a video announcement on her Instagram. "I always give 100 per cent when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now."

Stiff-person syndrome is often misdiagnosed as Parkinson's or fibromyalgia, therefore the actual number of people living with the incurable disease is unknown.

While there might not be a cure yet, significant research goes into finding treatments and cures. It is reported that treatment often includes sedatives, steroids and muscle relaxants, along with immunotherapy and physical therapy.

Despite Dion's diagnosis, the singer performed 52 times in North America, with a brief pause due to the pandemic. Dion is hoping that with some rest and a reduced workload, it will allow her to resume touring again.

