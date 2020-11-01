From Tiger King to Mike Pence's fly: 23 of the wildest celebrity Halloween costumes this year.

It's that time of the year again.

October has come to an end which means our Instagram feeds are full of our favourite celebrities dressed up in fabulous and often outrageous Halloween costumes.

And while Halloween may have looked a bit different this year thanks to COVID-19, it didn't stop celebrities from going all out with their outfits.

Some even took inspiration from the chaotic energy of 2020 itself.

From Tiger King to Mike Pence's fly, here's a roundup of 23 of the best celebrity Halloween costumes this year.

Lizzo as the fly in Mike Pence's hair.

Kim Kardashian as Carole Baskin from Tiger King.

Kylie Jenner as the red Power Ranger.

Stormi Webster as a minion.

Kris Jenner as Jack Skellington.

Reign Disick and North West as Rock N' Roll stars.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as White Swan and Spiderman.

Victoria and David Beckham.

Vanessa Hudgens as the queen of Halloween herself.

The Bachelor's Bella Varelis and Bec Cvilikas as a "botched girl" and nurse.

Image: Instagram @becvilikas





Julia Morris as a witch.

Anna Heinrich as Cruella Deville.

Tim Robards as Mugatu from Zoolander 2.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello as himself "but beat up, and a Miami witch".

Tan France as Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek.





Rebel Wilson as a warrior princess.

Halsey as Emily from Corpse Bride.

Kate Richie as a vampire.

Robert Irwin as a Rock N' Roll star.

Tammy Hembrow and her kids as Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Effie Trinket from The Hunger Games.

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and the kids as Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory characters.

What was your favourite celebrity Halloween costume this year? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Instagram @annaheinrich1 /@tanfrance/@chrissyteigen