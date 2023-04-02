Over the weekend, Jackie O shared a series of doctored images of her on Instagram, claiming the fake images are being used to sell diet-related products.



The KIIS breakfast host joked: "Another day, another scam. If you see me 'advertising' keto gummies, it ain't true. But I'm loving their photoshopped pics."



The images come days after Channel 9 Entertainment Editor, Richard Wilkins spoke about a doctored image of him being arrested, which has been circulating the internet.

Deepfake is an AI-generated edited software that shows someone doing or saying something that never happened. Think fake images created on photoshop – but the video and audio equivalent.

While the most convincing deepfakes are generated by powerful computers and intelligent software, online scammers are now using deepfake technology to their own advantage.

Last week, the image supposedly of Wilkins went viral across social media. It showed him appearing to be arrested and handcuffed by police officers in a Sydney park. But the photo wasn't all it appeared to be. In actual fact, it wasn't Wilkins at all.

Using deepfake technology, Wilkins' face had been superimposed onto a random criminal's body, to make it look as though Wilkins was the criminal being arrested.

For thousands of Wilkins' fans, they understandably didn't realise the images were fake. And it left Wilkins in quite the kerfuffle.

Clarifying the whole situation on 2GB's Ben Fordham Live show, Wilkins confirmed the image was "complete BS" saying the supposed arrest "never happened".

"I have never been arrested. This AI photo, the photoshop, however they do it, it appears that I've got myself [under arrest]. I don't know what to do about it. It's been happening for quite some time," he said.

For years, international celebrities like Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson and Justin Bieber have been dealing with images and videos of them circulating online that look like them... but are not them.

28-year-old American Blaire, better known by her Twitch profile name 'QTCinderella', regularly posts videos of herself playing videos games to millions of people on the Internet.

Earlier this year, she was informed that a pornographic video of her was going viral on a porn website. She had never participated in the sexual acts depicted in the video.

She was a victim of deepfake pornography — her face pasted onto another person's body to make it look as though Blaire was legitimately engaging in the pornographic video.

"It should not be part of my job to have to pay money to get this stuff taken down. It should not be part of my job to be harassed, to see pictures of me 'nude' spread around. It should not be something that is found on the internet. The fact that it is, is exhausting," she said in a Twitch stream that has since gone viral.

And it's not just celebrities that can fall victim to deepfake technology, but everyday people too.

Noelle Martin was an 18-year-old Australian law student when she found hundreds of explicit images of her face photoshopped onto the bodies of porn actresses engaged in sexual acts on the Internet.

She has gone on to become a leading advocate in pushing for legislation on revenge porn. In Australia as per the Online Safety Act 2021, posting nude or sexual deepfakes is a form of image-based abuse, and is against the law.

But when it comes to general deepfake content such as what's happened to Jackie O and Richard Wilkins, the consequences are not as straightforward.

As the former chief executive of Facebook Australia said: "We are coming into a new era now where it's almost impossible for humans to tell the difference... and it's only going to get worse."

For Richard Wilkins, he said he is now in the process of pursuing legal action to try and penalise the people behind it.

"It's become a feeding frenzy. My kids are affected. It's rubbish."

Feature Image: Instagram @jackieo_official, 2GB Facebook.