The celebrities who got engaged after just weeks of dating (and how it worked out).

This week, Amy Schumer announced she had married 37-year-old chef Chris Fischer in a surprise beach-side wedding in Malibu.

The relationship between Schumer and Fischer was publicly acknowledged for the first time on Sunday, when the Trainwreck star posted a picture of the two of them kissing to Instagram. It was first reported the two were together in November.

So, in the spirit of fast and loose engagements, here are some of the fastest engagements of celebrities, with some making the distance, and others bowing out a little earlier.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

"I think every little girl dreams about [her wedding]," Katie Holmes said in an interview with Seventeen in 2004. "I used to think I was going to marry Tom Cruise."

"So let it be written, so let it be done."

Of course, the actress' engagement to Cruise came in 2005 after just seven weeks of dating and a very public, couch-jumping declaration of love from Cruise on Oprah.

In 2012, they split.

Lleyton and Bec Hewitt

Back home, many may not remember the whirlwind romance between Lleyton and Bec Hewitt. The couple were in engaged in 2005 after just six weeks together.

"It doesn't bother us because we both know what it is. We know it feels right and we can see each other being really happy for the rest of our lives," Bec told Fairfax in 2005.

"I've probably put up with more criticism than a lot of people out there. At the end of the day, you block out everything, especially with your personal life," Lleyton added.

"What feels right to you, you don't second guess yourself. For us, it just felt so awesome right from the start."

Their engagement came less than four months after Hewitt's break-up with Kim Clijsters. At the time he proposed, Lleyton was 23 and Bec was 21.

Some 13 years later, the couple have three children and are still together.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odem

On September 27, 2009, Khloe Kardashian married NBA basketball player Lamar Odom exactly one month after they met at a party.

It's unclear exactly when they got engaged in that four week period, or if they skipped that bit entirely.

In December 2013, Kardashian filed for divorce amid infidelity rumours.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey married actor and comedian Nick Cannon after meeting him on the set of her song Bye Bye. After just six weeks of dating, the two married in a surprise wedding in April 2008 on Carey’s private island in the Bahamas.

The two have two kids together, but announced their separation in August 2014.

Nicolas Cage and Alice Kim

Nicolas Cage met his third wife Alice Kim in 2004. She was just 19 and working as a Los Angeles restaurant. Within eight weeks of dating, the two were engaged to be married.

In June 2016, the couple announced their split after 11 years together.

The pair have one 10-year-old son, Kal-el Coppola Cage.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

Pamela Anderson married Tommy Lee in February 1995 after knowing him for about 96 hours. They went on to have two sons together Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee. Despite the fact they divorced in 1998, both Lee and Anderson re-connected many times in the years to come.

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton met on the set of the 1999 movie Pushing Tin. They dated for a couple of months, before marrying a year later in May 2000 in Las Vegas. She was his fifth wife.

The two reportedly wore vials of each other's blood around their necks. Because... passion etc.

In 2003, the couple divorced, with Jolie marrying Brad Pitt and Thornton marrying Connie Angland.

So, tell us, did you get married quickly? How did it turn out?