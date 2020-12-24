32 celebrities we bet you didn't realise are the same age.

In Hollywood, appearances are everything.

A-listers have access to the best doctors and the most expensive skincare (gah, we wish) to continue looking youthful both on and off-screen. So when you see snaps of them at film premieres and on Instagram, many of them look a lot younger than they actually are.

But there are also a handful of celebrities who choose to embrace their fine lines and age gracefully.

Meanwhile, some stars seem perennially stuck in their youth because of the roles that made them famous (ahem, Macaulay Culkin) while others seem older 'cause they started their careers so young.

So - to blow your mind, we've found 32 celebrities that we never realised are actually the... same age.

Amy Schumer and Beyoncé.

Both: 39.

Images: Getty.

Gwen Stefani and Cate Blanchett.

Both: 51.

Images: Getty.

Serena Williams and Paris Hilton.

Both: 39.

Images: Getty.

Macaulay Culkin and Kim Kardashian West.

Both: 40.

Images: Getty.

John Cena and Jackson from Hannah Montana.

Both: 43.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Whoopi Goldberg

Both: 62.

Images: Getty.

Adele and Vanessa Hudgens.

Both: 32.

Images: Getty.

Chris Rock and Piers Morgan.

Both: 55.

Images: Getty.

Kate Upton and Selena Gomez.

Both: 28.

Images: Getty.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Liam Hemsworth.

Both: 30.

Images: Getty.

Keira Knightley and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Both: 35.

Images: Getty.

Eddie Murphy and Forest Whitaker.

Both: 59.

Images: Getty.

Kylie Jenner and Maisie Williams.

Both: 23.

Images: Getty.

Halsey and Dakota Fanning.

Both: 26.

Images: Getty.

Julia Roberts and Pamela Anderson.

Both: 53.

Images: Getty.

Emilia Clarke and Lady Gaga.

Both: 34.

Which two celebrities were the most surprising? Let us know in the comments.

