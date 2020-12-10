From Amal Clooney to Kaley Cuoco: 8 celebrity brides who wore pants on their wedding day.

When it comes to non-traditional weddings, celebrities have done it all.

Many have opted for original engagement rings, others wore colourful dresses and some have forgone lavish ceremonies to get married at Las Vegas chapels and local city halls.

These days, a handful of celebs are ditching the wedding dress altogether and opting for pants instead.

Here are eight stars who chose pants over a dress on their wedding day.

Amal Clooney

After the grand wedding, Amal Alamuddin and George Clooney legally married at Venice's City Hall. Alamuddin wore a navy and cream Stella McCartney two-piece.

Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles has officially proved that something unconventional can be just as fabulous as a traditional wedding dress.

At her 2014 New Orleans wedding, the singer wore a low-cut Stéphane Rolland cream jumpsuit with a short cape.

Sophie Turner

At Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' surprise Las Vegas wedding (that was live-streamed by Diplo), the Game of Thrones actress wore a strappy silk jumpsuit from Bevza.

Emily Ratajkowski

In 2018, Emily Ratajkowski married Sebastian Bear-McClard at New York's City Hall. The model wore a two-piece mustard suit from Zara which cost under $250.

Kaley Cuoco

In 2018, The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco wed equestrian Karl Cook. After wearing a more traditional gown for the ceremony, Cuoco pulled her hair into a ponytail and changed into a Tadashi Shoji lace jumpsuit for the reception.

Gwenyth Paltrow

When Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow married writer and director Brad Falchuk she wore a Valentino gown. But for the reception, she swapped into a short Stella McCartney romper.

You can see all the wedding pics (including the fabulous outfit #2) on the goop website.

Lauren Morelli

Orange Is the New Black's Samira Wiley married the writer from the show, Lauren Morelli, in March 2017. Morelli opted for a white jumpsuit with an intricate bodice and flowing cape.

Both women wore Christian Siriano.

Ellen DeGeneres

When Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi tied the knot in 2008, both women wore Zac Posen. While de Rossi wore a more traditional gown, the comedian opted for a white and ivory silk suit.

Feature image: Mamamia/Getty/Instagram @karensproutty