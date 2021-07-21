"I cannot tell you how amazing it is to feel free": 10 celebrities on embracing their greys.

More and more celebrities are embracing their natural hair – whether that be their real colour, curls or greys.

After spending most of last year without access to a hair salon, these women have exited isolation (in the US) with the same hair they came to embrace inside. And we're obsessed with it.

While grey hair is completely acceptable for men (hello, 'silver foxes'), women with greys are still spoken about quite differently in the media.

With the hopes to normalise it (because that's what it is – normal), we've rounded up 10 celebrities who are choosing to rock their greys – whether that's all-over or a few strands – and what they've said about it.

Andie MacDowell

Two weeks ago, actress Andie MacDowell appeared on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a sparkly dress, bold lip and tousled grey hair.

While it was months earlier during quarantine that her roots grew out, it was when she went back to work that she decided to keep them.

"During coronavirus my roots grew out, and I had to make a decision quickly before I went to do a movie," she wrote on Instagram.

"I kept asking permission from everyone and asking everybody what they felt and not really getting clear answers so I decided to do what I felt was right," she continued.

"I went natural and embraced my true colour. I want to be proud of where I am in my life! I don’t want to be ashamed of my age."

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker has also embraced her greys in between filming the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That. In paparazzi photos (which we will not share here), SJP was spotted makeup-free, with her hair tied back, grey roots and all.

While it looks like the actor's roots are covered up during filming, we all know Carrie would rock grey too.

Allison Janney

Earlier this year, Allison Janney debuted a new 'do for The Drew Barrymore Show: short, pixie cut hair and her natural colour. She told Barrymore it's like "heaven".

"I cannot tell you how amazing it is to feel free – free from hair colour, and hair extensions, and hair tapes, and blah blah blah," the Mom actress said during the interview.

"To be able to run my hands through my hair and hopefully sometime a man will be able to run his hands through my hair and appreciate it, it's just heaven. I'm enjoying this new chapter in my hairdo world."

Salma Hayek

While Salma Hayek isn't entirely grey (well, she actually only has a few strands), she's chosen to embrace them.

The actress regularly posts photos showing off her grey strands and sometimes even comments on them. In September 2020, she wrote: "The white hair of wisdom. Las canas de la sabiduría. Les cheveux blancs de la sagesse. #whitehair #hairspiration."

Justine Bateman

Author, director and actress Justine Bateman is embracing everything that comes with aging, including her greys.

Speaking to Glamour magazine about it, she said: "If I was fixated on the fact that my face looks like it’s 55, I would be completely screwing myself out of enjoying this moment in my life. It’s happening whether I’m happy with the way my face looks or not.

"So what’s my attitude going to be? Am I going to spend time obsessing on the fact that my face is naturally aging? It’s ridiculous. No. I’m going to have a good f**king time!"

Teri Hatcher

During isolation, Teri Hatcher let her greys grow. While the Desperate Housewives star eventually dyed them (she's an ambassador for box dye brand, Madison Reed), it was pretty cool to see her chatting to her Instagram followers, showing off her natural hair.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross is learning to embrace all of her natural hair – greys included. Speaking to Allure in October 2020, the black-ish actress shared how she feels about them.

"As I have grown and matured, my texture has evolved. My hair is now turning grey (evidence of my life and my years). And while the grey has changed my texture and the dye I use to cover it has loosened my pattern, I finally know my hair inside and out," she told the publication.

"I've always said that my journey to self-acceptance can be chronicled through my journey with my hair," she added.

"Taking the time to accept, understand and love my hair mirrors the relationship I have with myself. I have grown to love and appreciate my hair in all of its seasons. Because hair love IS self love."

Lily Allen

Lily Allen is another celebrity who's slowly coming to love her greys. In a June 2020 Instagram post, she shared a fabulous selfie with her salt and pepper hair. However, Allen has since returned to her jet black 'do.

Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton debuted a full head of greys at the 2014 Golden Globes and has been rocking it ever since. Icon.

