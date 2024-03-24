The Prince and Princess of Wales release statement thanking everyone.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are "enormously touched" and "extremely moved" by the public's warmth and support following Catherine's cancer announcement.

The 42-year-old Princess revealed she was undergoing preventive chemotherapy in an emotional video message on Friday.

There has been a global outpouring of support, including from King Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, political figures and members of the public.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said on Saturday: "The prince and princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message.

"They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."

Words of support came from Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who said: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

The form of cancer has not been disclosed, but the future queen began a course of "preventive chemotherapy" late in February, and is said to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits, describing herself as "well and getting stronger every day". It came after Catherine spent two weeks in hospital in January after having what her office said at the time was successful, planned surgery for a non-cancerous but unspecified condition.

William and Catherine have focused on their children, taking the time to sensitively share the state of the princess's health with Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Hashtags including "WeLoveYouCatherine" and "GetWellSoonCatherine" were trending on X, formerly Twitter, and well-wishers visited Windsor in Berkshire, on Saturday.

It is understood the video message, recorded on Wednesday in Windsor, was released on the day William and Catherine's three children began their Easter school holidays, to take advantage of the break to shield them from coverage of their mother's health.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Catherine said in her video, adding, "I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."

In a further development, the UK's privacy watchdog launched an investigation into allegations there were attempts to access Kate's private medical records at the London Clinic where she had her surgery.

It is not known how long Catherine will receive treatment but it is understood she might be keen to attend events as and when she feels able to, in line with medical advice. William will continue to balance supporting his wife and family, and maintaining his official duties as he has done since her operation.

"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able but for now I must focus on making a full recovery," she said. "We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment."

The Prince and Princess of Wales will not attend the royal family's traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel, which King Charles hopes to go to with Camilla if his health allows.

Charles himself has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since early February after he was treated for an enlarged prostate at the same hospital where Catherine had abdominal surgery.

— With AAP.

Feature image: Getty.