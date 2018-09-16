Cassandra Thorburn's powerful response to trolls who criticised her for 'looking her age'.

When former journalist, TV producer, and children’s book author Cassandra Thorburn attended the Australian Women’s Weekly Women of the Future Awards earlier this month, she looked gorgeous in an orange paisley jump suit.

The 47-year-old mother-of-three, however, found herself the target of negative comments about her appearance and her age.

In an Instagram post, she called out those who criticised her for daring to look her own age.

“Online trolls ‘she looks her age not stunning,'” she wrote.

“Is that supposed to be offensive? Is there something wrong with looking your age? Did I miss the memo that you should not embrace your age, your body, your face, your intelligence?

“I am happy in my skin, with who I am and my age which means I’ve lived long enough to have learned and experienced so much. Is it meant to mean if you look your age you are not good enough?

“Well sorry because I disagree. I am, you are, we are!”

The post received comments from a number of women reinforcing Cass’ views.

“Keep calling them out Cass,” wrote one woman. “You keep being you lovely.”

“My god people are so rude,” wrote another. “I do not know you as a friend, but may I say as a mother of twins I am 42 [with] no filter on my pics. I am a survivor, a worker, and human. I have laugh lines stretch marks. They’re called living. My lines are for the laughs I share with my girls the stretch marks are from giving birth.”

“Looking great. Let’s celebrate our age – we’re living it,” read another comment.

Last month, Cassandra Thorburn told the Australian Women’s Weekly her ex-husband is “a man I no longer know”.

“There has been practically no contact. I feel like we’ve been discarded and disposed of, replaced by a whole new line-up of starters,” she said.

