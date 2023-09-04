Cass Wood was known as the 'stage-five clinger' on The Bachelor 2018. She just got married.

Cass Wood was just 23 when she appeared on 'Honey Badger' Nick Cummins' season of The Bachelor in 2018.

Dubbed a "stage-five clinger" throughout the competition, Wood made it all the way to the final four.

Looking back on her experience, she told The Sunday Project she felt "like a bit of a joke" after the show's conclusion. While Wood's longevity in the competition made sense to her — the rest of Australia was hypothesising Cummins had only let her stay so long out of sympathy.

Now, five years on and four years after her time on Bachelor In Paradise, Wood is married.

Watch Cass Wood get eliminated by Nick Cummins on The Bachelor season 6. Post continues after video.

The reality star found love again with professional rugby player Tyson Davis.

Wood and Davis dated briefly in 2017 before they called it quits. Shortly after, she went on to Bachelor In Paradise, where she fell for ex-Bachelor Richie Strahan. However, that romance was short-lived too.

"We actually met a couple of years ago and started dating for a couple of months but we were both young and we weren't ready for a relationship so we sort of just let it fizzle out," she told Now To Love back in 2019 following her exit from BIP.

"But he's always been around because we have a similar friend group with rugby and, after coming home from Paradise, he came back into my life and we just hit it off again. Now we're 'officially' dating and I'm super happy!"

Cass Wood and Tyson Davis, 2019. Image: Instagram @casswood.

Funnily enough, Wood announced the pair's relationship right as the finale of the show aired, telling fans it was "the beginning of the rest of my life."

"But the beginning of the rest of my life. Ok... Yes, it may seem like Bachelor in Paradise was a little like Déjà vu for me, but the intensity of both those experiences and any pain I felt was all worth it since having this guy walk back into my life at the most perfect time. And yes I say 'back' into my life, as we met back in 2017," she said.

"I can gladly say I'm the happiest I've ever been. And I'm so grateful to all of you for being so supportive and protective of me. My heart is so full. And oi guys guess what... the 'dream journal' was right, I wanted to meet my soul mate when I was 23... and guess what I met him at 23."

On Christmas Eve, Wood announced she was engaged.

"24.12.2022. Here’s to forever with you,” she captioned the photos.

In a conversation with Mamamia in 2019, Wood shared she felt the pain was "all worth it" in the end.

"Since leaving Paradise I’ve found someone, I have a boyfriend now and I’m super happy," she told Mamamia. "I had my heart broken twice on national TV but now I want people to know that I am super happy and it’s all worth it.

"I've known him for a couple of years and we dated a little bit in 2015. We just met through rugby and being on the Northern Beaches because he’s a rugby player. But that relationship fizzled out because we were both quite young and not ready for a relationship. But when I came back from Paradise he came back into my life and it’s been amazing ever since.

"I believe everything happens for a reason and being on those TV shows really made me grow as a person and realise what I wanted. They made me realise my self-worth, so it was all worth it in the end."

Nine months after their engagement, the couple wed at the Seacliffe House in Gerringong.

Cummins has moved on as well, having welcomed a son named Billy George Cummins in 2022 with his partner Alexandra George.

While neither Wood nor Cummins seem to still be in contact, the reality star recalled a hilarious moment she bumped into her on-screen love interest in 2019, with her now-husband.

"This is actually funny because we bumped into Nick the other week. Of course I would say hello because we're still friends," she revealed in a Q&A YouTube video with Davis.

"But Tyson and I were out in Manly at the Wharf Bar and we saw him and we said hello."

She added that the Bachie could then formally meet her new partner as they were "introduced to one another" during their run-in.

