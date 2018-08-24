"What are those stripes on your head?" Carrie Bickmore's brilliant exchange with daughter.

When Carrie Bickmore’s daughter asked her about the “stripes on [her] head,” The Project host could not have predicted her reaction.

Sharing the cute parenting moment on Instagram, three-year-old Evie made an observation about her mother’s forehead, and the curious toddler wanted answers ASAP.

This is how the first bit of the conversation went down… Note Carrie’s honest and candid answers.

But as they say, you’re only as old as you feel, and Evie had this assuring piece of advice for her 37-year-old mum.

“No Mummy, you are not old, you are young and pretty like a stripey tiger,” she said.

Joking about her daughter’s cute turn of phrase, the media personality and presenter laughed it off.

“My daughter certainly knows how to suck up after a sledge,” she wrote.

Currently pregnant with her third child, Carrie has also previously spoken about her daughter’s fascination with how her baby came into her tummy, giving us an exact play by play of the awkward but hilarious conversation.

“I so didn’t want to explain how it got into my tummy the other day, that I explained quite graphically how it got out… but I wasn’t willing to explain how it got in,” she said.

“I said ‘it comes out my hole,’” Carrie revealed, but it didn’t stop there.

“And she said ‘do I have a hole?’ and I said ‘yes’ and she said ‘do I have a big one’ and I said ‘sure,’” she said.

It didn’t stop there either. Evie continued to push her parents for an answer, until her dad, Chris Walker, caved while Carrie was travelling for work.

“It involves using mummy’s … and daddy’s … and those two things together make a baby,” she said, clarifying that they use the “proper [words] for it because we do that in the house”.

“She then said ‘Why don’t we use her bottom?’, and he informed her that in this scenario it wasn’t very helpful.

“Anyway issue’s resolved, I don’t have to deal with it, it’s been dealt with and now she knows all about everything.”

What do you think of Carrie’ honest approach to parenting? What would you have said to little Evie?

