Candice Warner sacked Roxy Jacenko over that SAS Australia punch up, and more in Celeb in 5.

1.So, Candice Warner just sacked Roxy Jacenko and apparently it’s over that SAS Australia punch up.

SAS Australia premiered on Channel Seven last night, and wow, that was very intense.

In a twist precisely no one saw coming, less than six hours into day one, contestants were paired up and asked to fight (yes, throw punches at each other) until they were told to stop.

It was brutal. I was watching from my couch at home and I was scared of disobeying the directing staff.

So when Candice Warner was partnered up against her real life PR manager and friend - Roxy Jacenko, she went for it. And she did not stop until she was told to stop.

It was clearly a losing battle and Roxy turned her back, but Candice didn't stop. And thus came an end to both a partnership and friendship.

Speaking to Kyle and Jackie O earlier this morning, Roxy opened up about the experience in her usual honest nature.

"You know what? Is she really my friend anymore? No," she said of the former Iron woman.

"You know why I never hit back? She's my mate and I'm not going to smack [her] in the face for other people's entertainment."

"You wouldn't continue punching when the person – me – turns their back and continue punching them in the back of the head. Now in boxing, that's totally not allowed but the reality is, I can't punch my then-friend in the face for people's entertainment, I will not do it.

"You look back and go, 'F**k, I should have whacked her one.' But you know what? I won't because I'm bigger than that and I've got respect for other people," she added.

...Ouch.

2. Did Bindi Irwin actually just drop $90K on a baby shower?

It looks like Terri Irwin is going to be dropping big money on her daughter's first baby shower.

According to Woman's Day, the mother-of-two will be spending up to 90k to make Bindi's baby shower very memorable.

"Terri has already started planning a massive baby shower and is sparing no expense. Sure, they've gone through hard times at the zoo, but Terri's digging deep into her personal savings to give Bindi and Chandler the best celebration ever, with live music, games and flower displays. And she's planning something big in the way of a special surprise guest," a source said.

"Terri is certain Steve would want his little girl to have everything and more on such a special day," they added.

Bindi announced her pregnancy in August and she and husband, Chandler Powell are expecting in early 2021.

3. Meghan Trainor and her Spy Kids husband are having a baby boy.

Earlier this month, Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara announced that they were expecting their first child.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Trainor wrote, "You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!! @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!"

And now, the 26-year-old singer has let it slip what the gender of the baby is. When appearing on Extra, Trainor spoke about how excited she was to be welcoming a child in the new year.

During the interview, she accidentally referred to the baby as "he". Then said, "Well, uh, OK, it’s a boy."

Oops.

Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara (yes, the guy from Spy Kids) have been married since 2017. This will be their first child together.

4. Khloe Kardashian is trolling Kim for her Instagram stuff up, and we have our popcorn ready.

You know when someone tells you about something that you've never noticed and then suddenly, it's all you can see. Well, this is one of those moments.

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian West uploaded a photo to Instagram wearing a low-cut black dress which revealed a bright red g-string. The photo was taken to support Matthew Williams' first collection for Givenchy.

"WOW @matthewmwilliams. Congratulations on your first @givenchyofficial collection! It is such a beautiful collection. I can’t wait to wear all of the looks you’ve sent!!!" she wrote.

But while most people commented to support or praise the media personality's look, West's sister trolled her instead.

Now, do you see it?

5. "It’s overwhelming at times." Purple Wiggle Lachy Gillespie and Dana Stephenson on life with twins.

Purple Wiggle Lachy Gillespie and his fiancé Dana Stephenson have opened about what life is now like with twin newborns. The couple who welcomed twin girls, Lulu and Lottie, back in September explained how things have been going since.

"Life with newborn twins is brimming full but we already can’t imagine life without them in our arms," Dana wrote in an Instagram update.

"This is just one of so many beautiful images captured by @bridgetwoodphotography when Lulu and Lottie were barely weeks old and already we have all grown and learned so much together in that time. It was so precious to stop and breathe in these moments and to now have such special photographs before life with twins really took off," she continued.

"I also wanted to take a moment to say thank you to the people who have held us in their love and care, supported us near and far, our families and loved ones, and for every twin mama who has so generously shared pieces of advice and words of encouragement as we navigate this whole new world with our girls. I am grateful to every single one of you," she wrote.

"It’s certainly very full, busy, relentless and overwhelming at times and I have the utmost respect to any multiple parents out there!"

Dana ended by sharing how grateful she is for her partner and new dad, Lachy.

"So, so grateful for the beautiful man by my side each and every step of the way, @lachy_wiggle our children are so very lucky to have you as their Daddy," she added.

On September 12, Lachy and Dana announced the arrival of their daughters on social media. The couple never once shared that they were expecting.

Feature Image: Channel Seven and @roxyjacenko Instagram.