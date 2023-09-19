'My son will hate my guts.' The friendship rules 5 parents won’t cross with their kids.

As a millennial, like many of my friends, I grew up in a household where my parents had pretty firm boundaries around our relationship. They weren’t my friends, they were my guardians, and that was made clear from the jump.

This is not to say that I didn’t grow up in a loving and nurturing home, but our relationship was defined by child and carer boundaries and there was no blurring of that line.

While I will never begrudge my parents for setting those boundaries for themselves, I often think about how our relationship would have been different if we were ‘friends’, so to speak.

When I was growing up, I remember longingly observing one of my school friends and her mother who had an incredibly close bond. They were, by all accounts, best friends – they went shopping every weekend, told each other all of their secrets and, as my friend became an adult, their bond strengthened where they would talk on the phone for hours each day.

There are two ends of the spectrum here: those parents who don’t think it’s appropriate to be friends with your kids and parents who think it’s totally okay to form a friendship.

When I recently prepared to welcome my first child, I asked my mum what her number one piece of advice would be and she resoundingly responded with, “Your child is not your friend, you are there to be her parent and care for her in the best way possible.”

As I’ve learned since becoming a mother, there are plenty of pieces of advice you’ll receive as you enter into modern-day parenthood – some that should be challenged as ‘gentle parenting’ gains popularity and some that should be grabbed with both hands. But on the topic of setting friendship boundaries with your children, I’ve found myself sitting on the fence. I appreciate the way I was brought up whilst also yearning for that feeling of friendship I never had with my parents.

I recently read an article published on Vox where writer Allie Volpe asked the question, “Should you be friends with your kids?” Throughout her investigation she sought the advice of professionals in the field who imparted their pearls of wisdom on the subject. Amongst her discoveries was the idea that setting clear rules and expectations helps create an environment of respect.

Wendy Grolnick, a professor of psychology at Clark University, told Vox the best boundaries involve “having structure, having some rules, some expectations, some guidelines”.

“[Parents] having some authority, but also supporting kids feeling like they have a say, like they’re active, they’re respected, their opinions count and get taken into account for real as you problem-solve together,” she continued.

Elsewhere in the article, Carrie Cole, the research director for the Gottman Institute, said that being ‘friends’ with your child could lead to challenging behavioural patterns.

“When parents are too lenient, they risk never teaching their children to hold themselves accountable and that there are consequences to their actions,” said Carrie Cole.

The article then went on to suggest that not being friends with your children doesn’t mean there isn’t a healthy amount of love and respect present in the relationship. According to Kenneth Ginsburg, the founding director of the Center for Parent and Teen Communication, being a parent goes so much deeper than a friendship, which ultimately is the best support you can offer your child.

“Being accessible to your kids doesn’t mean dressing like them or only having fun together,” said Ginsburg. “It’s showing up for them when they’re having a disagreement with a friend or when they’re feeling overwhelmed with school and still loving them. Parenthood, rather than friendship, means never pushing them away or withholding love.

“When we place our parents in that category, then we’re not going to use them in the way we really need to. Instead, we understand that parents are in a whole different category than friends. It’s guaranteed that they will stand by you.”

While they may be some very well thought out opinions of experts in the field, I wanted to go further and find out what my contemporaries were feeling on the subject. Do the other parents in my orbit believe that you shouldn't be friends with your kids? Here’s what I discovered:

Kadie, 35, mother of two.

“I feel like it is 100 per cent my responsibility to make sure my kids are prepared for the world – socially, emotionally, etc. I think that has to happen from my role as a parent. I think as my kids get older I want that to be my goal. It would be nice to think it could switch over and become a friendship based on mutual respect. This seems like a long way off at the moment though.”

Christie, 35, mother of two.

“I’d be a strong no. Parent first, friend later. So many messed up, out-of-control kids out there whose parents are scared to parent because they don’t want to upset their kids. I want a strong relationship but not friends while they are kids and need perimeters and guidelines… I sound like a cold bitch. Children thrive when they feel safe and as weird as it sounds, rules and boundaries make kids feel safe.”

Chelsea, 35, mother of one.

“Hard no. Friends implies you are somewhat equal. You respect how they choose to live their life, which for sure can happen when children are adults and can start to form that lovely shift from the dependent to equal footing. Kids have enough friends but they only get one (hopefully) chance at having someone who cares enough to be tough, guide and influence them. I’ve fully accepted that my son will hate my guts for a good decade because I won’t let him go to parties, sleepovers, 'insert whatever'. But only now do I appreciate what Mum and Dad did – which I HATED – but I now realise, ‘You were thinking long-term gain, short-term pain.’ And I think people forget you don’t need to be friends with kids to have a beautiful relationship. The parent-child relationship is so special.”

Pip, mother of two.

"I think it's important to maintain your status as parent with your kids. My mum always said to me, "I'm not your friend, I'm your parent." Have fun with your kids; play with them and laugh with them and experience joy with them. But ultimately, they need to see you as a figure of knowledge and authority, and trust that you have their best interests at heart. You can't maintain that position when you're out clubbing with your tween."

As I reflect on all the expert opinions and voices from my community, I’ve realised something. Over the years I did eventually become friends with my parents and it really is so special. It didn’t happen overnight, but we found our footing in a new era of our relationship. They will always be my parents and I wouldn’t be the person (and mother) I am today without the boundaries they set for me as a child.

I’ll take all of this advice on board and use it in my arsenal as I wade my way through parenthood. For now, I feel buoyed by the knowledge that I can have a loving relationship with my child and somewhere down the track we will find a friendship that grew from a foundation built on deep respect.

