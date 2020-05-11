Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' divorce shook Hollywood. 20 years on, they're isolating together.

When iconic A-list couple Demi Moore and Bruce Willis separated in 1998, it shook Hollywood.

They’d been walking red carpets at film premieres in leather jackets and teashade glasses together since the late 80s. She, a ‘screen siren’ with leading lady sex appeal; he, a blockbuster action star known for playing handsome men living on the edge.

But behind all their joint success, their marriage was crumbling, with the couple officially finalising their divorce in 2000.

20 years on, and Moore and Willis are isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic. Instantly, everyone wanted to know: are Bruce Willis and Demi Moore back together??? But it turns out, in 2020, going into lockdown with your ex ain’t no big thing.

According to their Instagrams, the famous Hollywood exes have been isolating together for over two months now, along with their three daughters, two of the daughter’s boyfriends, another unidentified guest and many, many dogs.

Also – and this is important – the whole lot are wearing matching green and white stripped onesies. Yes, even the bloody dogs.

“Family bonding,” Moore captioned an image of her clan in their matching get ups. (Willis and another man also appear to be holding giant-sized spoons and forks…) Their daughter Tallulah – who Moore was previously estranged from for three years – also posted an image of her parents with the caption, “Chaotic neutral”.

Speaking on the Dopey podcast, Scout Willis opened up about what it was like isolating with her divorced parents.

“It’s been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute,” she shared.

“They’re both such nerdy, adorable, 90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in LA. It’s been pretty cute,” she added.

“It’s some divine timing too, getting this much time to hang out with them.”

Scout also explained why Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, is still currently staying in Los Angeles with the couple’s two young daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

“It’s been so funny because to me, they’re just like my super f*cking weird parents but to everyone else, they’re at this different level,” she said.

“My step mum [Emma] was supposed to come up here with my little sisters but my younger sister, who is now about to be six years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f*cking with hypodermic needles that she found so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot,” she explained.

“So my step mum had to be in LA waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor so my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my step mum stayed in LA with my little sisters.”

Almost nothing sums up the strangeness of the times we’re living in better than the sight of Demi Moore and Bruce Wills looking so incredibly wholesome and happy to be staying home together to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

It also made us nostalgic for the story (and photos) of their relationship, so keep scrolling for a deep dive into the Hollywood power couple’s history.

Inside Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ marriage and divorce.

Moore, 57, and Willis, 65, met as you’d expect celebrities couples do – at a film premiere.

In 1987, Moore attended the premiere of Stakeout with her ex-fiance, actor Emilio Estevez (Martin Sheen’s son, Charlie’s brother). There, she met Willis.

In her memoir Inside Out, Moore described their first interactions, saying, “My impression was, he’s kind of a jerk… but Bruce was so gallant — in his own boisterous way, a real gentleman.”

As her side of the story goes, Moore left the premiere after obliging when Willis asked for her number. While driving home, Willis reportedly pulled up in a stretch limo in the next lane, calling out her name while poking through the sunroof. The couple married within four months of meeting – it’s the stuff of classic rom coms.

At the height of both of their careers – Moore with lead roles in films like Indecent Proposal and A Few Good Men and Willis with the Die Hard franchise – success took a toll on their marriage.

You can scroll through these peak-90s throwback photos of Moore and Willis below. Such nostalgia. And the fashion!

According to The New York Times, Moore wrote in her memoir "Willis was ambivalent about her work, which he felt took time away from their family, and he told her he was unsure if he wanted to be married".

They separated in 1998 and divorced two years later.

Moore and Willis managed to avoid going down the well-trodden past of messy, high-profile divorces.

"I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I’d turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons,” she wrote in her book. “But I didn’t, and neither did he.”

After finalising their divorce in 2000, news of Moore's relationship with noughties sitcom and teen movie actor Ashton Kutcher made headlines in 2003 because of their 15-year age gap. They divorced in 2013 after 10 years together. Moore and Kutcher never had children – they miscarried six months into their first pregnancy before their 2005 marriage.

Willis also remarried. He shares two daughters with his now-wife Emma Heming Willis, Mabel Ray, eight, and Evelyn Penn, five. The couple just celebrated their 11-year wedding anniversary. It doesn't look like Heming Willis and the kids are isolating with the wider Willis clan, but whispers of a breakup were squashed when she commented on Moore's Instagram post, "[Family bonding] at it's finest, love and miss you guys."

Willis and Moore have remained close in the years since their 13-year marriage ended. Moore attended Willis and Heming’s wedding, and was there again when they renewed their vows in 2019. In her memoir, she wrote about how proud she is of their divorce and ability to co-parent their kids.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's kids.

Together, Moore and Willis had three children: Rumer, born in 1988, Scout born in 1991 (and the famous bump in her mother's now-iconic Vanity Fair nude pregnancy cover shoot), and Tallulah born in 1994.

1"I didn’t talk to my mom for almost 3 years and during that shattered time this day would transport me from fragmented pieces to absolute dust," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a recent photo of the two.

"I remember tearing up driving to work upon hearing a radio ad that cheerily recommend which ‘perfume Mom would absolutely adore’. I digested the entire celebratory nature of the day as an insensitive slight to MY pain and MY story," she continued.

"However, my story changed. Through a metamorphosis of inward self reflection and a malleability to forgive, 3 years did not stretch to forever. The gratitude of that truth has never lost its potency. I am magnetically transfixed by my mother, if you know me personally you know the magnitude of her presence in my life."

It's not the first time she has spoken about being estranged from her mum.

Appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” Facebook Watch show with Rumer Willis and Moore in November, 2019, Tallulah spoke about how her mum's addictions impacted her. Particularly, Moore's 2012 overdose which caused her not to speak to her mother for three years.

"What happened was, she relapsed when I was nine and no one in my family spoke about it and I had no idea what was going on, she had been sober my entire childhood," she said.

"Watching the behaviour with Ashton, those years, everyone left the house and it was just me living there. I felt very forgotten. I nurtured a narrative that she didn't love me and I truly believed it."

Tallulah has been open in the past with her own experiences of addiction, previously speaking at-length on Instagram about her eating disorder and recovering from alcohol and drug addiction. Tallulah also said she began drinking and almost died of alcohol poisoning when she was a teenager after she “guzzled” vodka.

Now, the youngest of Moore and Willis' children has a clothing label called Wyllis. She is also dating film director Dillon Buss, who is in isolation with the Willis' too.

Oh, and Tallulah, like many others on social media, felt like quarantine was a great time to get her dad to shave her head.

Rumer Willis, 31, is an actress and singer. She's been in movies including Hostage, The House Bunny, Sorority Row and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In January 2020, Rumer posted on Instagram celebrating three years of sobriety. Rumer and her mum also appear to be rebuilding their relationship, which reportedly suffered during Moore's relationship with Kutcher.

Middle sister Scout is a musician and activist. The 28-year-old had some early acting gigs, and now often sings with older sister Rumer. Scout has also spoken publicly about living with addiction – in 2017, she celebrated one year of sobriety on Instagram.

Her boyfriend of two years Jake Miller is also isolating with the Willis fam.

As for how the family have been spending their time together in isolation?

Judging by their various Instagram accounts, there's been lots of singing, going through old family photos and cuddling small doggos.

How wholesome.

Feature Image: Instagram.

