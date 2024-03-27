'They messed up.' Brittany Snow watched her divorce play out publicly, and now she's talking about it.

Months after finalising her divorce from Selling the OC star Tyler Stanaland, Brittany Snow is sharing her side of the story.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Snow chatted with host Alexandra Cooper about how it felt to watch her then-husband act flirty on-screen.

Watch the trailer for Selling the OC, which Tyler starred on. Post continues below.

"I did not know what was going on," said Snow.

"I think as someone who is so hands-on with my career, I was just completely shocked that I didn't have a handle on reality in that way. That was shocking."

Snow and Stanaland went their separate ways in September 2022. However, the Pitch Perfect star didn't officially file for divorce until January 2023, with the proceedings finalised in July.

It was during this period that Stanaland admitted to kissing co-star Kayla Cardona off-camera during the first season of Selling the OC.

Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow. Image: Instagram.

Season two, which aired in September 2023, explored Stanaland's close friendship with another co-star, Alex Hall, as he went through his divorce with Snow.

In the season finale, the two were filmed sharing a kiss in a hot tub.

When Cooper asked if Snow personally knew the women involved with Stanaland, she jokingly questioned, "Which one?" before admitting that she did not.

"They’ve taken up — and I’m collectively calling them all 'they' because I don’t know any of them except my ex-husband," she said.

"They took up a lot of energy and emotion and time and real estate in my head, and I don’t want to give them any more time and energy because then they would win and they would get what they wanted, which was getting my time and energy and attention."

Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall on Selling The OC. Image: Netflix.

"Of course I saw it — I watched it with my dog," said Snow of the show.

"What people think happened, happened — now I can laugh about it. It's insane and it's so funny."

She continued: "I had instincts and I think because I was in love I didn't trust them — there's a lot of grace I give myself so I can own — there's a part of this I don't have a part in.

"They messed up. But I tried very hard to see it from every side and release that anger because it doesn't serve me."

Snow recalled feeling "grateful" for everything that transpired because "it was a neon f***ing sign" of a red flag.

She also shared that despite the relationship ending the way it did, she doesn't have regrets.

"There was love there. There was a marriage there. There was so much love," she said.

"I think that grey is hard to understand because it's much more salacious and interesting that it's just ‘he did this' and 'she did this' and that's what I would want to put out there.

"I think a lot of people go into relationships where someone hurts them but I don't regret it. I don't regret anything that happened because I loved that time when we had it."

The couple first started dating in 2018, after Stanaland slid into the actress' Instagram DMs. A year later, they were planning a wedding.

The two tied the knot in March 2020.

Feature Image: Getty/Netflix.