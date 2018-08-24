Honey Badger's family may or may not have just confirmed who wins The Bachelor.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub . It’s a blast.

Ugh, family are the worst.

Sure, they love you unconditionally and bail you out when you stuff up, but they also say things at inappropriate times and share news you wanted to keep to yourself.

Even worse, they comment on things on Facebook.

If you’re an Average Jo, the worst that can come from a rogue Facebook comment is an embarrassing amount of capital letters and emojis.

Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins’ family, however, may or may not have just confirmed who wins The Bachelor with their social media activity.

As reported by Daily Mail, spoiler forum Bachelor and Bachelorette Spoiler Fans picked up on some intriguing interactions between current front runner Brittany Hockley and Nick’s family.

The forum shared screenshots of a public post on Brittany’s Facebook page from August 22 that’s since been made private, that was liked and commented on by Nick’s sister and another family member.

While Leigh Cummins simply ‘liked’ the image, Bernadette Cummins Bowler commented ‘Happy birthday for yesterday!’.

There are some logical explanations for this, of course.

Perhaps infant Brittany also met the rest of the Cummins’ while she was being born in a Port Macquarie hospital? Maybe they went to school together?

OR MAYBE SHE WINS GOD DAMMIT. Sorry.

Possibly over-analysed Facebook interactions aside, this new factoid adds to the growing body of evidence we have so far that Brittany will win The Bachelor.

Number one: Brittany and the Honey Badger did have a pretty great first impression. Again, she’s from Port Macquarie, he’s from Port Macquarie… in other words this romance is practically writing itself.

Number two: While speaking to Fitzy and Wippa, Cummins also gave us a clue as to the potential hair colour of the winning Bachelorette.

"In the past, they have actually been sandy blonde… and that's why I've had a big changer," he said.

And you know who's brunette? Brittany.

Number three: Sportsbet currently has Brittany as the favourite to win Honey badger's heart at $1.75, followed by Brooke, $3, Sophie, $4 and Shannon, $9.

We're not the betting types, but if we were, we know who we'd put our $5 on.

Do you think Brittany will win The Bachelor? Tell us in the comments.

Debrief on everything Bach-related with the latest episode of Bach Chat below...