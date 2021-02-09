Britney Spears has 30 per cent custody of her 2 sons. Here's what their lives look like now.

Britney Spears was pregnant with her second child when she was asked about tabloids accusing her of being "a bad mum", during a 2006 interview with Matt Lauer.

"That's America for you," Britney replied, trying to laugh it off.

This was just one of the moments brought up in the new documentary The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears.

The documentary, which is not available in Australia yet, delves into the life and career of Britney Spears, including how she's been failed by other people and the belief that she is being held "captive" by her family and management.

It also aims to reveal the latest developments in Britney's legal battles and explore the increasingly loud #FreeBritney movement.

In light of the new documentary, here's everything we know about the singer's relationships with her kids, Jayden and Sean, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Sean and Jayden Federline.

In July 2004, Britney Spears became engaged to dancer Kevin Federline, three months after the pair met.

On September 18, Spears, then 22 and Federline, then 26, wed in a surprise ceremony in California, but they were not legally married until October 6 due to a delay in finalising their prenup.

Not long after, Spears fell pregnant and she gave birth to son Sean Preston on September 14, 2005 - just four days before their first wedding anniversary.

In 2006, the couple welcomed their second child Jayden James.

Just eight weeks later, Spears filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalised in July 2007, when they reached a settlement and agreed to joint custody of their sons.

Britney Spears 2007.

More than a decade on, we know just how tough the last years of the noughties were for Britney Spears.

'If Britney can make it through 2007, I can survive this day,' is one of pop culture's most enduring memes, after all.

Weeks after filing for divorce, Britney was photographed on an alcohol-fuelled binge with Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton. It was splashed across headlines as a "bimbo summit", with no empathy for the seeds of a mental breakdown that in hindsight seemed obvious.

Mamamia Out Loud discuss Britney Spears' 2019 check in to a mental health clinic. Post continues below audio.

There was the infamous head shaving incident, and the time she attacked a paparazzi's car with an umbrella.

After Spears was photographed driving her sons with a suspended licence, a judge granted Federline full custody.

In January 2008, Spears refused to relinquish custody of her sons to Federline's representatives after one of her scheduled visits with them. This led to her being hospitalised after police that had arrived at her house noted she appeared to be under the influence of an unidentified substance.

Her visitation rights were suspended at an emergency court hearing, and Federline was given sole physical and legal custody of the children. She was put on involuntary psychiatric hold and placed her under temporary, and later permanent, conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears.

A complicated custody agreement.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's sons Sean and Jayden are now 15 and 14 years old.

The former couple have rarely spoken about their custody agreement for their children, but in 2017, Federline told Bravo it required compromise.

"It wasn’t always easy, but it’s a lot easier now," he said. "When you are co-parenting, you have to be willing to give up some of the things you would really like to do."

In March 2018, Federline returned to court to ask that Spears' child support payments double to US$40,000 a month. At the time, he claimed to be making US$3000 a month.

In September of that year, Spears was ordered to pay Federline US$110,000 to cover his legal fees and agreed to pay thousands more a month in child support, although the exact amount was never released.

When Spears checked into a mental health facility in March 2019 after her father Jamie Spears' suffered a near-fatal colon rupture, Federline praised her for seeking help.

Spears currently has 30 per cent custody of her sons, while Federline has 70 per cent. According to People, an adult who is not her father must be present when Sean and Jayden are with their mother.

Behind-the-scenes of those infamous umbrella paparazzi images.

After giving birth to her son Sean, Spears' paparazzi presence exploded and tabloids bent over backwards to portray her as an unfit mother.

She told Matt Lauer in a 2006 interview she feared for Sean's safety as paparazzi banged on their car doors and did everything to get the shot.

Following the birth of her second son Jayden in 2006, and divorce from Kevin Federline, images of Britney partying became commonplace on magazine covers.

There are multiple shots of her crying as men with cameras swarm her cars.

Soon after came more photos, including the infamous photo of Spears smashing a car with an umbrella.

The paparazzi whose car it was explained in the new documentary that the images took place after she'd driven to Kevin's house hoping to see her sons, but he had not opened the gate for her to do so.

Image: Getty.

The paparazzi told Spears he wanted to ask her a couple of questions and she grabbed that umbrella and hit his truck.

"That night was not a good night for her, and it wasn't a good night for us. But it was a good night for us, because it was a money shot," he said.

Jamie Spears and his grandchildren.

Jayden Federline's Instagram Live is not the first sign of tension between grandfather Jamie Spears and his grandsons.

In September 2019, Jayden accused Jamie of abusing Sean, then 13, by putting his hands on him during an altercation in August.

A restraining order against Jamie was taken out in August meaning he is not allowed to see his grandsons for three years.

Sources told TMZ Jamie allegedly broke down a door to get to the teenager during a fight and grabbed him.

Jayden's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told People: "There was a disagreement that occurred while Britney and the children were visiting with Jamie at his home that led to a physical altercation that was observed by [their other son] Jayden. Britney did the right thing and removed the children and took them out of there, but the trauma to the kids is nonetheless."

Jamie Spears had stepped down as Spears' conservator following his ill health, but reportedly resumed the role in January.

Jayden Spears' Instagram Live.

Jayden Federline had no kind words for his grandfather during a candid Instagram Live in March last year.

He called Jamie Spears a "pretty big d***".

When one follower asked Jayden if his mother was "being controlled" in her conservatorship, he said "No, I don't know," but also responded to someone who wrote "Help your mum break free" by claiming "That's what I'm trying to do."



He said it was unlikely his mother would return to music anytime soon, after she announced an indefinite hiatus in early 2019.

"Actually I haven't seen her doing a lot of music at all. I don't think that… I don’t know, dude. I don't even know," he said.

"I remember one time I asked her, I said, 'What happened to your music?' and she was like, 'I don't know, honey. I think I might just quit it'."

Jayden had positive words for his dad ("My dad's literally Jesus") and Sam Asghari, Spears' partner since 2016.

"I like Sam. He’s good, he's nice. He's a really good dude."

He claimed he would share more about his mum's life if he reached 5000 followers.

Jayden's Instagram account has now been made private and all posts have been deleted.

According to Page Six, Federline is "handling" the aftermath of Jayden's Instagram comments, which were made from his father's home.

"It's the result of a 13-year-old acting like a 13-year-old," attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told the publication. "Kevin is handling it like a responsible parent."

He did not say whether Spears and Federline had communicated about the incident.

This article was originally published on March 2020, and was updated on February 9, 2021.

