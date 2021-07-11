2 weeks ago, Britney Spears testified about her conservatorship. Here’s everything that’s happened since.

Two weeks ago, Britney Spears finally broke her silence.

In a landmark court appearance, the singer delivered a 24-minute testimony about the conservatorship she's lived under for 13 years.

The arrangement, which she described as "abusive", has prevented her from making her own personal and financial decisions. Her father holds the role of her conservator.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive... I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatised," the 39-year-old told an LA courtroom.

"I just want my life back."

Since her testimony, celebrities, including her exes and sister have shown support for the singer. Key players in Spears' team have also stepped down in the weeks since.

Here's your run-down on everything's that's happened after her court appearance.

Fellow celebrities show their support for Britney Spears.

In the days after Spears' testimony, celebrities of the likes of Mariah Carey and Khloé Kardashian were quick to show their support on social media and praise the singer's courage for speaking out.

Jamie Lynn Spears finally breaks her silence.

Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn broke her silence about her sister's conservatorship last week.

In a series of videos on her Instagram Stories, the 30-year-old addressed why she had not spoken out about the issue sooner, saying she felt it 'wasn't her place.'

"I felt like until my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, it wasn't my place and it wasn't the right thing to do. But now that she's very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say," she explained in the video. "I think it's extremely clear that since the day I was born that I've only loved adored and supported my sister. This is my freakin' big sister before any of this bulls**t. I don't care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before." "I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness." Image: Instagram. She went on to say that while she does not show her support publicly for the world to see, she has supported her sister privately and will continue to do so. "Maybe I didn't support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform. But I can assure I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I'll support her long after. Note that." "I've worked since I was nine years old, I've paid my own bills since I was 10 years old. Not that I owe the public anything because my sister knows I love and support her. That's the only person I owe anything to. I'm not my family, I'm my own person. I'm speaking for myself. I'm so proud of her for using her voice. I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel." "I love my sister, always have, always will, as long as she's happy. So let's keep praying. That's all," she concluded.

Spears' request to remove her father from her conservatorship gets denied.

Last week, Judge Brenda Penny denied Spears' request from November 2020 to remove her father as her conservator of her $60 million estate.

Back in November, Spears lawyer filed a motion asking for Bessemer Trust Company, a third party company, to become the sole conservator of her estate.

However, this request was denied, with the judge ruling that Jamie and Bessemer Trust would both have equal power over her finances and person.

"The conservator's request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California, N.A. as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice," court documents read, according to E! News.

Britney's attorney and manager resign.

Earlier this week, Spears' attorney Sam Ingham, who has represented her since the conservatorship began in 2008, submitted a petition to resign. Under the terms of his resignation, he will still represent the singer until a new lawyer is appointed.

It comes after Spears stated she wanted to choose her own attorney in court.

"I haven't really had the opportunity by my own self to actually handpick my own lawyer by myself. And I would like to be able to do that," she said in her testimony.

According to TMZ, the 39-year-old has now been in contact with a law firm and is hoping to hire former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who has represented Hollywood stars such as Ben Affleck, Steven Spielberg and Sean Penn.

Meanwhile, Spears' long-time manager, Larry Rudolph, also resigned last week.

In a letter to her conservators, Rudolph said he he had not spoken to Spears in over two-and-a-half years and was informed that Spears wanted to "officially retire".

We'll hear more about the singer's conservatorship when the next hearing goes ahead on July 14.

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.