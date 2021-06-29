In 2016, Aussie model Bridget Malcolm stepped out onto the Victoria's Secret runway in Paris.

Now looking back at photos from the show, she's recalled the distinct "sadness" she felt at the time.

The 29-year-old, who has been open about her "eating disorder and chronic anxiety" in the past, recently shared a TikTok video explaining the truth behind the runway appearance.

In the video, which has been seen over two million times, Bridget tries on the very bra she wore on the runway to show just how much her body has changed.

"I found my bra from the 2016 Victoria’s Secret fashion show," she wrote in the video. "It is a size 30A (8A), I am now a size 34B (12B) which is healthy for me."

"Look how big it was on me, the sadness behind my eyes from the 2016 show breaks my heart," she continued.

Bridget went on to claim that she was rejected from the Victoria’s Secret Show a year later and told her body "did not look good enough".

At the time, she was an 8B bra size.

In another video where she continues to chronicle "the times the fashion industry has sucked", Bridget spoke about the pressure she felt from the industry and her agency to lose weight.

"For the majority of my modelling career, I could not get below a size four. And just for reference I'm 5'11 so I probably shouldn't get below a size four... I just couldn't get down any skinner than this and this was a problem."

She went on to explain that she went to see a chiropractor/nutritionist in New York City to help her.

"At my most I probably walked in there about 145 pounds and he looked at me and said, 'Bridget, even for a normal girl you are fat.' And I remember thinking, I'm pretty sure you're wrong but I felt so much pressure from everyone around me, from the industry, from my agency and I was like ok whatever I need to do to lose weight, please I'll do it."

Bridget who's also appeared in Playboy and Harper’s Bazaar, said the diet she later went on ended up leaving her digestive system "destroyed".

"Moral of the story, your body has a natural set point, let it find it and stay there".

@bridgetmalcolm That time a chiropractor/nutritionist “fat shamed” me (can I even say that when I was a size 4???) ffs ♬ original sound - Bridget Malcolm

It's not the first time Bridget has spoken about the toll that unhealthy dieting left on her body.

In a piece she wrote for Harper’s Bazaar in 2018, she said that she had little energy left and her hair began falling out.

"For two years, I lived off mostly steamed vegetables and protein shakes. I was so underweight that it would take me 10 minutes to climb a flight of stairs," she wrote.

"I was tired, often going to sleep at 8pm because I had no energy. My hair was falling out. I felt completely alone and isolated, but I was scared to leave my house."

"Unknowingly, I was battling an eating disorder and chronic anxiety that would soon lead to a ruined digestive system, all because I thought I was doing what I had to do to succeed in the industry that I love."

After seeing a therapist, she realised just how unhealthy her "lifestyle was, physically and emotionally".

"Now I’m opening the dialog for people who are struggling with what I struggled with. I'm trying to do it in a way that sheds light on my experience, because I still work as a model and continue to love what I do - but only because I’ve taken the steps to heal, grasping the reality of what’s truly important to me."

These days, Bridget not only works as a model, but is also a passionate mental health advocate.

As for the Victoria’s Secret Show? Well, it's been cancelled.

In 2019, the show was officially called off by Victoria’s Secret’s parent company, L Brands, after months of speculation, record low ratings, and backlash over the brand's lack of body diversity.

A string of controversies involving sexism, harassment and bullying also arose.

"We think it’s important to evolve the messaging of Victoria’s Secret," said CFO Stuart Burgdoerfer, as reported by The Cut.

"We will be communicating to customers but nothing similar in magnitude to the fashion show. We will communicate to customers through lots of vehicles including social media and other channels."

Earlier this month, the brand announced they were getting rid of their iconic 'Angels' and were instead launching 'The VS Collective', a new partnership program, which involves actress Priyanka Chopra, soccer star Megan Rapinoe and LGBTQ activist and model Valentina Sampaio.

Feature Image: TikTok@bridgetmalcolm