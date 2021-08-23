Post updated August 23, 2021.

Few things can transform your look (or your mood, for that matter) like a good haircut. Shedding the extra length just feels so damn good, especially if you've been tucked away in a seemingly endless lockdown.

And if we take our style cues from the other side of the world, it looks like it's set to be the season of the bob.

The style has dominated celebrity Instagram feeds as of late, with A-lister after A-lister going for the chop.

Kourtney Kardashian recently traded in her mermaid waves for a chic, chin-grazing bob, before Chrissy Tiegen followed suit with her own short hair transformation, captioning her Instagram post: "cause @kourtneykardash looked so keeeeyute!"

“Women are looking for something that really screams strong and independent,” Leader of Cutting Education and Style Director at Edwards & Co, Matt Jones, told Mamamia.

“This look is classic and strong and pretty much anyone can wear it.”

The main difference to other short cuts is that this style is typically one length the whole way around your hair. What really sets it apart is its versatility: there’s no end to the ways you can style a choppy bob – and whether your locks are straight, wavy or curly, there’s a version to suit you.

You’re best to consult with your hairstylist on the variation that will best work with things like your face shape and hair texture, says Matt.

“Listen to your stylist when it comes to what length,” he adds. “What you see on a Kardashian might not actually suit you, but they could recommend something similar which will play to your features and strengths.”

If you know a dead straight, slick bob like Chrissy's will never be your vibe, fear not.

“Texture can absolutely come into play,” says Matt. “I find women like that because they don’t have to go to as much trouble in the morning trying to get it perfect. If anything, I think adding a slight bend or wave is what carries this trend into something more current.” If you’re prone to thinner strands, your stylist may recommend adding texture into the ends to add some volume. And though it may look low-key, you’re going to need a little more maintenance than your usual haircut to keep your style on point. “Given that this is a very strong shape, you’ll find between six to eight weeks you’ll lose that fresh feeling,” Matt says. “By 10 you usually get a slight flick as it hits the shoulder. I recommend no more than eight weeks for a refresh.”

Convinced? In the name of post lockdown hair-spiration, here are 13 other stellar ladies who've nailed what we’re affectionately calling the B-Bob.





Regina King





The only thing sharper than the actor's Louis Vuitton dress at the 2021 Oscars was her razor-cut bob. Flawless.

Kim Kardashian.





Although it’s not the first time Kim has opted for shorter hair, this sleek and glossy bob cut created by long-time hairstylist Chris Appleton would have to be one of her most dramatic hair transformations to date.

Bella Hadid.





Bella is no stranger to switching up her hair, regularly debuting drastic new looks on the runway. One of our favourite styles to date? When she traded her signature waist-length hair for this chin-grazing crop.

Brie Larson





Brie looks all kinds of gorgeous with this retro take on the blunt bob, featuring tucked-in ends - a look also loved by Margot Robbie.

Emilia Clarke





A-list hairstylist Jenny Cho snipped Emilia’s elegant brunette bob, showing the look has timeless appeal.

Naomi Watts





Naomi has always favoured shorter styles - and we're here for it. One of our all-time favourite looks is when she gave her short hair an edgy twist with this ultra-blunt cut. So chic.

Lucy Hale



The queen of cool hair showed off effortless texture in this selfie taken earlier this month.

Kaia Gerber





After chopping off her long locks for a shorter 'do, Kaia told Vogue Australia how happy she was with her new look. “It felt very cleansing; it was actually a weight off my shoulders,” Gerber told the mag. “I definitely feel more ‘me’."

Irina Shayk





It's 2021 and we're still not over Irina's super sleek asymmetrical bob from the 2019 Oscars. Harry Josh, the hairstylist who manned her tresses for the red carpet, simply ran a flat-iron through the model’s game-changing style ahead of its debut.

Lucy Boynton





The British actress has long been a fan of the wavy-textured chop, which works so well with her icy blonde tone.

Charlize Theron



Charlize left us shook when she switched up her signature blonde for this super-short darker ‘do. VERY into it.

Carey Mulligan



Jenny Cho helped Carey achieve this tousled take on the style. We’re coveting her cool shaggy fringe.

Jen Atkin



The celebrity hairstylist to the Kardashian clan is an early adopter of the trend, making it her signature look.

Will you be getting the chop ahead of summer? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: @kourtneykardash; @chrissyteigen