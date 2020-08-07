From pixie cuts to bleach blonde: 18 women reveal their biggest hair transformations.

Many of us have changed up our hair dramatically at some point in our lives. Sometimes after breakups, sometimes just because.

For some women, their biggest hair transformation has been cutting off their long locks, while for others, it was bleaching their virgin hair for the very first time.

﻿Here, 18 women from the You Beauty Facebook Group share their major hair overhauls (with before and after photos, of course).﻿﻿

Shandon

"Two years ago, I donated my hair in memory of my darling gran who passed from lung cancer! I donated it to Variety and also raised $1100 for The Lung Foundation. I’ve kept it short since but I am now going to grow it out to do the same thing again."

Tamara

"I went from short dark hair in 2015 to longer and gradually lightened hair like the current photo. I have grey roots that started in my late twenties so the change has helped hide it and it's actually less maintenance for me."