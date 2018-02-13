Blake Lively gets refreshingly honest about how long it took to lose her pregnancy weight.

Most celebrity mums will lead you to believe their pregnancy weight just magically drops off them at the exact same moment they welcome their new baby through the miracle of birth. But not Blake Lively.

The 30-year-old former Gossip Girl star got real on Instagram about her weight-loss, and about the help she had getting there.

The second-time mum said she enlisted the help of a personal trainer to get down to her goal weight over more than a year of putting in long hours at the gym.

Blake shared a post posing with trainer Don Saladino, after welcoming her second daughter, Ines, with husband Ryan Reynolds in late 2016.

But before you go rolling your eyes at yet another seemingly impossible example of celebrity weight-loss, Blake was refreshingly honest about taking time to lose the weight she gained while pregnant with her youngest child.

“Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through instragram [sic] and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models,” she wrote.

“Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud.”

Proving she’s a mere mortal like the rest of us, Blake admitted to poring over Instagram while crying into a big bowl of ice cream… (Okay, so that last part might just be us.)

And while understandably wanting to share her 14 months of hard work with the world, there was one person in particular who Blake wanted to take notice: her husband of six years.

Blake tagged Ryan’s Instagram handle in her photo, with the Deadpool star giving her post a like.

It’s not the first time the actress has enlisted Don’s expertise.

The celebrity trainer helped her shape up after she gave birth to her first daughter, James, back in 2014.

Equally as impressed by his client’s transformation, Don also took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo with Blake.

“Couldn’t be more proud @blakelively! 61 pounds in 14 months after baby number 2!” he captioned a photo of the two of them flexing their muscles.

“Doesn’t she look awesome?” he added, including a series of thumbs up and clapping emojis.

Three cheers for honesty. And three cheers for giving your body the love and the time it deserves after spending nine months growing a tiny human.