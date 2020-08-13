Blake Lively wants a "litter of kids." Stat.

The usually private star gets gushy about her other half.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have always been super-private about their personal lives. But sometimes even cool celebs can’t help but get all mushy.

In a recent interview with Marie Claire magazine, Blake opens up about her two-year marriage to Ryan, 37, and why she just can't wait to have children.

“We’ve never gone a week without seeing each other. There’s no major decision that I make without him. The best part is when we turn off our phones and just talk and hang out. He’s my best, best friend. What do you do with your best friend? You do nothing,” Blake said.

Blake Lively has talked about expanding her and Ryan Reynold's party of two before, explaining what a great father she thinks he would make.

Now, after almost two years of marriage, Blake is keener than ever to fall pregnant. “I gotta get started. If I could spit out a litter of kids, I would” Blake said after previously joking that she wants 30 children.

The loved-up couple will be celebrating their second wedding anniversary next month, but Blake says they won’t be buying gifts for each other.

“Normally, we make something for each other because that’s something that lasts and isn’t something you just found and bought in a store,” Blake told E News.

The famous pair married in an intimate ceremony in South Carolina in 2012.

Feature Image: Getty.