GET EXCITED: All the best Black Friday deals to snag before it's too late.

To make sure you don't miss out on the best offers, we've curated our top picks across fashion, beauty and lifestyle, and included a list of the top brands and their sale offerings for this Black Friday.

But make sure to keep an eye out all weekend as most of the sales will continue through to Sunday or Monday (Cyber Monday). And some sales have already begun!

Pro tip: Before you go shopping aimlessly, download the app Klarna. You can choose the products you're planning on snagging on sale, create a wishlist and turn on price drop notifications. The app will notify you if the price has dropped.

Fashion

Riders by Lee Dad Jeans, was $109.95, now $76.96.

Supre Mila Strappy Tiered Dress, was $40, now $20.

PE Nation Heads Up Sweat in Light Grey Marle, was $129, now $89.

Cotton On Curve Wire Bra One Piece, was $24.99, now $17.49.

The Iconic: 30 per cent off a huge range of styles.

Glassons: 20 per cent off instore and online.

Supre: 30 per cent off storewide. Plus, all purchases made on Black Friday online will receive a FREE Mecca Max Lipstick.

Modibodi: up to 30 per cent off.

Papinelle: 50 per cent off over 50 items with code BF50.

Nine West: 30 per cent off sitewide.

Active Truth: 25 per off across their whole site.

Peppermayo: 30 per cent off sitewide.

Country Road: 20 per cent off everything.

Glue Store: 30 per cent off sitewide.

PE Nation: up to 40 per cent off on selection items.

ASOS: up to 70 per cent off.

Cotton On: 30 per cent off everything.

H&M: 20 per cent off everything.

Big W: big brand products at up to 50 per cent off. Including 40 per cent off Bonds men’s, women’s and kids underwear and babywear.

Tigerlily: 25 per cent off everything.

Beauty

Rimmel London Magnif'Eyes Eyeshadow Palette Spice, was $23.95, now $11.97.

The Base Collective Beauty Sleep Spray With Magnesium & Lavender, was $19, now $14.25.

Peppy Co LED Mask, was $179, now $125.30.

Priceline: up to 50 per cent off makeup, skincare, fragrance and haircare.

Sephora: 20 per cent off everything with minimum spend of $120 or 15 per cent off everything no spending limit.

Mecca: up to 34 per cent off.

The Base Collective: 25 per cent off sitewide.

David Jones: 20 per cent off full-priced premium beauty brands including Estee Lauder, Lancome, Clinique, Tom Ford and MAC Cosmetics.

The Body Shop: up to 60 per cent off on selected products.

Peppy Co: 30 per cent off all devices.

Breeze Balm: up to 80 per cent off storewide.

Amoris Beauty: buy one get one free.

Lifestyle

Satisfyer Pro 2 Vibration Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator, was $99.95, now $79.96.

Frank Green Ceramic Reusable Cup Regular, was $41.95, now $33.56.

Koala Mattress Queen, was $1050, now $840.

Koala: up to 20 per cent off.

Kmart: exclusive Bright Friday deals in store or online.

Bed Threads: 15 per cent off sitewide.

Love Honey: up to 50 per cent off.

Dyson: save up to $250 on Dyson technology.

Castlery: 35 per cent off selected furniture.

Frank Green: 20 per cent off storewide.

Petbarn: up to 50 per cent off on selected products.

