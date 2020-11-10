Mark your calendars: The three dates in November to get all your Christmas shopping done.

With everything that's gone on in 2020, Christmas shopping hasn't exactly been front of mind.

And although we have some time before December 25, we all know it will come around quickly and we'll be left feeling a lil' (a lot) stressed about last minute present shopping.

Watch: Things Aussies never say at Christmas. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

During the month of November, there will be three major sales: Click Frenzy, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Each will have stupidly good deals on some of our favourite products.

So basically, mark your calendars.

These three key events will make Christmas shopping for everyone in your family (even the hard ones) a simple task. Plus, you'll getting products heavily reduced... so maybe chuck in some presents for yourself too?

To make sure we're all prepared, we've compiled every detail you need to know about each key sale - when they begin, when they end and exactly what will be on offer.

Here's what you need to know about Click Frenzy, Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 in Australia.

Click Frenzy 2020 in Australia.

First off the bat, Click Frenzy starts at 7pm on Tuesday, 10 November, and will run for 53 hours until midnight, Thursday, 12 November.

The event, named Click Frenzy The Main Event, will involve over 800 brands, offering fashion, technology and homeware products at seriously cut-throat prices.

And besides these brands getting on board and hosting their own sales, Click Frenzy will be having their own flash sales called Go Wild; where you can get your hands on products that are 99 per cent off. Think, $4 Apple AirPods and $2 GHD hair straighteners. Insane.

But as the name suggests, the products will be gone in a flash (literally).