The very awkward joke Waleed Aly made on The Project last night that didn't quite land.

Last night on The Project Waleed Aly interviewed the half time entertainment for the AFL Grand Final, the one and only The Black Eyed Peas.

The LA based band are famous for their hip hop hits Where is the love? and Imma Be, so it’s unsurprising that they’re not exactly locals on the AFL scene.

That’s why when Waleed made a joke about their lack of knowledge, the band didn’t have a lot to say.

“Let’s be honest, I saw your press conference yesterday at the MCG in the lead up to the grand final and I noticed that every time anyone asked you a question about the teams or about football you immediately changed the subject back to yourselves… because you’ve clearly done no research at all,” he began.

And the band just… sat there.

In silence.

Will.I.Am was not having a bar of it.

"Now, you've had a day, can you at least formulate an answer about who is going to win?" he went on, before being cut off by a very funny member of the band, Taboo.

"So the Black Eyed Peas new album will be released..." he began before the audience erupted into laughter.

The panel then commented the three were dressed like they were supporting Collingwood, before asking, "does that actually make any sense to you?" to which Taboo responded, "Ah yes, the black and white team? We've been doing a little bit of research".

"We are representing Melbourne," says Will.I.Am.

"I've been learning a lot from Jimmy Barnes the wild party animal," says Taboo.

"And the middle part is six points right?" adds band member apl.de.ap.

They are clearly AFL experts.

The Black Eyed Peas will be the AFL Grand Final entertainment this afternoon, as the West Coast Eagles take on Collingwood at the MCG at 2:30pm EST this afternoon.