Robert cried then we all cried: We can't look away from Bindi Irwin's wedding video.

Bindi Irwin just released a video documenting her March wedding and it’s… beautiful, sweet and unbelievably cheesy.

And we can’t look away.

We’re in the middle of a pandemic, things are weird right now, and Bindi Irwin’s pretty flowers and vows is the kind of wholesomeness we need.

Bindi married partner Chandler Powell in March, just hours before Australia’s strict wedding measures kicked in. They had to call off the lavish wedding event they’d planned for April and instead held a spur of the moment ceremony at Australia Zoo, with many of Chandler’s family absent due to travel restrictions.

Bindi and Chandler announced their engagement in July 2019, after getting engaged on Bindi’s 21st birthday.

It wasn’t the wedding they’d planned, but judging from the six-minute clip posted on social media on Thursday it was still lovely and… impressively well put together given how last minute it all was.

Like seriously, did they just have all that floral decoration on standby?

In the footage, we see the 21-year-old and her mother Terri getting ready for the big day, and watch as Bindi is walked down the aisle by her brother Robert.

We also hear some of the bride and groom’s vows.

"I promise to love you unconditionally. I am the luckiest man in the world to marry you. Living our best life filled with wildlife, love and lots of khaki," Chandler says, and yes we actually laughed.

"I, Bindi Irwin, take you to be my wedded husband," Bindi says.

"I promise to love you with all of my heart through every twist and turn the world brings our way. I promise to be your strength and your light when you need it."

The wedding day set-up included a portrait of Steve and his beloved dog Sui next to a bouquet of flowers tied with a khaki ribbon, matching Bindi's bridal bouquet.

Having watched the video in excruciating detail (seriously... how do we... stop), here are some of the most interesting - and wildest - moments.

The wild guests.

What do you do when all your human guests are unable to come on account of a global pandemic? Bring in the animals, obviously.

Okay so it's a fair assumption this wedding would've had some animal inclusions regardless, but hey, considering the small guest list the furry and... snakeskin guests really stood out.

Terri walked down the aisle with a koala, and Chandler had a snake. However Bindi opted for a more traditional bouquet... of flowers.

Then there were photos... with more snakes... and birds... and koalas, and a giraffe wandering around in the background. Of course.

They either hustled this floral set up in a matter of hours or just had it all to hand.

HOW. DOES. ONE. ORGANISE. SO. MANY. FLOWERS. WITHIN. LITERAL. HOURS.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The Steve Irwin tribute.

A photo of Bindi's dad Steve Irwin and his loved dog Sui was present throughout the ceremony, and after they were officially married the couple made a tribute to everyone who couldn't be there for their big day.

"This is such as incredibly special day and, of course, not everybody could be here who we love so much because of the current global crisis. A lot of our family couldn't make it on the day, but thankfully they gave us amazing support to continue on with our wedding," Bindi said.

"And then there's also the people that couldn't be here because they're watching over us now and they're our guiding lights. And this candle is to represent Dad, who I wish could've been here," she continued. "I think it's really special that he's always with us and he walks beside us with everything that we do."

"Yes, and, in a way, he brought us together," Chandler added, with the pair then lighting a candle.

"So, it's amazing that he brought us together and because of everything you guys built here, we're able to live the life that we live. He was my hero growing up and it means the world that he's always here with us."

"And thank you, Dad, for bringing us all here together," Bindi said.

ROBERT CRIED AND THEN WE ALL CRIED.

We blame these unprecedented times for our emotional instability, okay.

But when Robert gave a speech about how much he loved his sister and how proud he was to walk her down the aisle... Thank god the tissue panic buying stopped, we need a box or 12.

He was so nice about his sister and it's weird because our siblings would never be this kind, not without at least a dig at how we never return their clothes or once double bounced them off the trampoline when we were kids.

ROBERT IRWIN IS SO PURE.

But hey, this ain't the Irwin's first rodeo: The video is delightful but doesn't give it all away, so viewers will still tune into Crikey! It's the Irwins: Bindi's Wedding, an exclusive, behind the scenes look at the preparations leading up to Bindi and Chandler's wedding day and all the challenges they faced along the way. The special will be available to watch in Australia from Saturday, July 18, at 6:30pm on Animal Planet, via Foxtel.

That means there's plenty of Irwin wholesomeness to come.