"She chose the perfect day to be born." Bindi Irwin has welcomed her first child.

Bindi Irwin and Chander Powell have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

On Friday night, the couple announced the exciting news on Instagram, explaining that their daughter's birth date was momentous for more reasons than one.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life," Bindi shared. "Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter."

The couple went on to share the beautiful name they chose, which had a tribute to Bindi's dad, the late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin.

"Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," Bindi wrote.

"Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.

"Her last name is Powell, and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

"There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

In another photo, a note revealed that Grace was born at 5.52pm, weighing seven pounds and seven ounces, with a height of 50cm.

On Chandler's social media, he shared a post of his own.

"After waiting for you to arrive for the last nine months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life," he wrote.

"You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home."

Bindi and Chandler announced they were expecting their first child together in August 2020.

The couple got married five months earlier in March 2020, just hours before Australia’s strict wedding measures kicked in.

They had to call off the lavish wedding event they’d planned for April and instead held a spur of the moment ceremony at Australia Zoo.

And now, one year on, they are a family of three!

Congratulations.

Feature Image: Instagram/@bindisueirwin