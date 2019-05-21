News
A notice for fur parents: BIG W is selling $8 dog sweaters because of course they get cold.

Winter is coming, and as we shop around for the perfect coat for the season, it can be easy to forget about our furry friends.

You see, it’s hard for them too, especially if they’re a short haired breed.

But worry not.

BIG W has just launched a line of winter products designed specifically for your fur baby, and they are both affordable and adorable.

Let’s begin with the tiny dog-sized blankets that will cost $2. That’s right, just TWO DOLLARS.

Then there is a line of tins for very essential winter treats.

And we must not forget... THE DOG COATS. There is no better time to make your dog look like he's an accountant named Barry who is ready to talk numbers.

Or if you're feeling especially risky, you can dress your pup like an actual character out of Mean Girls Pups.

We're completely and utterly sold.

For more from the adorable cuddly range, check out the BIG W website.

Do you dress your dog up in winter? Tell us in the comments section below. 

